When is the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 237 release date?

Warning: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236

If you had an internet connection at all last week, chances are you noticed how the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase was up in arms, losing their minds and setting all social media platforms on fire with all kinds of spoiler posts and memes. I hadn’t seen such an intense reaction from the fans of a manga series since Attack on Titan released its final chapter, and even then, the spoilers were better contained.

In the same week, Satoru Gojo got sealed in the anime’s latest Season 2 episode – the news even appeared in newspapers in real-life Shibuya – and he got halved by Sukuna in the manga, in a shocking conclusion to the multi-chapter epic battle of the strongest. The chapter is mainly told from the perspective of Gojo meeting all his deceased buddies in the afterlife until it jumps back to the present to reveal what actually happened to him after seemingly having won the fight in chapter 235. At the end of the chapter, Hajime Kashimo is rushing to the battlefield, very much like fans are going to rush to chapter 237 as soon as it is out.

When is chapter 237 coming out?

Chapter 237 of Gege Akutami’s manga is expected to release in Japan on Oct. 2, at 12am. This means that for fans located in the West, the chapter will be coming out on Oct. 1, at 8am PT and at 11am ET. It will be featured in issue 42 of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump.

In the meantime, the debate online is still going strong and fans cannot help but to theorize on what might happen. “Watch,” wrote a Redditor, “Sukuna ends everyone here and then it time skips 1000 years in the future where all the main cast reincarnate to start all over again.” Wouldn’t that be fun? Let us hope Akutami has some semblance of mercy on his fans after the tragic, crushing blow that chapter 236 delivered.