Of all of the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, arguably the most powerful is Satoru Gojo but he is unquestionably the most mysterious.

Even Gojo’s attire is shrouded in mystery as the character very rarely reveals his eyes outside of battle, and even then, only when his strongest powers are necessary.

While Gojo’s powers are touched upon in the show, fans may be curious exactly what these are, and why he chooses to cover his eyes. Here’s all you need to know.

Why Does Gojo Cover His Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The reason that Satoru Gojo covers his eyes is simple and directly linked to conserving his energy for battle.

Gojo boasts a unique ability called the Six Eyes that provides him a variety of powerful skills, but it can make him tired if overused, and as such he chooses to cover his eyes with a headband.

The Six Eyes is arguably the most powerful ability shown in Jujutsu Kaisen so far, and allows its user to manage their cursed energy so well that their abilities require almost none to use. This is how Gojo is able to use such a powerful domain expansion.

Even outside of its offensive capabilities, the Six Eyes is an unmatched tool on the battlefield as it can give away positions of curse users and allow them to distinguish threats kilometers away.

Right now the limits of this power aren’t known, but perhaps as the manga continues we’ll get a better idea of exactly what barriers there are.