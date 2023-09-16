Who is stronger — Mahito vs. Gojo in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

How would Mahito fare against 'the strongest?' Is there a way he could get the upper hand?

Warning: Spoilers for the start of the Shibuya Incident

Ask any Jujutsu Kaisen fan and they will tell you that the universe that Gege Akutami created and that Studio MAPPA is animating is permeated with neat — and often highly destructive — powers and epic fights. The stakes are often very high and the risk of death looms over the characters’ heads, which contributes to driving viewers to the edge of their seats. Even a mini flashback arc like the Hidden Inventory was a treat that showcased the new animation style through riveting fight sequences with some surprising twists and turns.

You could also ask Jujutsu Kaisen fans for who they think the strongest character is and the responses will mostly stay coherent between just a handful of characters. If you were to ask the overwhelming majority of the characters in the series, they’d say that, with no room for doubt, the strongest man alive is Satoru Gojo. If you were to ask the man himself, Gojo would tell you with little to no hesitation, that he is indeed the strongest. He makes a point of saying it early on in the series and certainly has the skill to back up his unshakable confidence.

But how would the cursed Mahito fare against the holder of the Six Eyes and Limitless technique?

Would Mahito stand a chance?

Screengrabs via MAPPA

The answer is: most likely not. In fact, Gojo could wipe the floor with Mahito. The real question is how long could Mahito last by himself against the special-grade sorcerer.

On Reddit, three different posts ranking the most powerful Jujutsu Kaisen characters always place the same people in either first or second place: Gojo or Sukuna (with all 20 fingers). In only one of these ranking lists does Mahito make it to the top 10, and he’s placed in eighth place along with Jogo, whom Gojo easily beat without even breaking a sweat in Season 1, Episode 7.

If Mahito managed to last even 20 minutes by himself, it would be an unbelievable feat as that is what Hanami, Jogo, and Choso attempted to accomplish in the early stages of the Shibuya Incident Arc, and Mahito would definitely not be able to take on these three at the same time on his own. Not to mention, if need be, Gojo can limit his highly destructive techniques so they don’t harm the civilians around him and still kick the butt of Mahito’s team. Remember what he did to poor Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Even if the sadistic curse were to use his Self-Embodiment of Perfection domain, Gojo could easily use his Unlimited Void and overwhelm Mahito, very much like he did to Jogo earlier on in the series. Mahito’s transfiguration techniques can be truly frightening and disturbing, but there just aren’t that many sorcerers or cursed spirits that could ever hope to measure up to Gojo, he’s on a level of his own.