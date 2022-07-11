Gojo is undoubtedly one of, if not the strongest, characters in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, and as such it would take one extraordinary effort to take him out of play.

As manga readers will know, that extraordinary effort has taken place, and throughout the most recent chapters of the series Gojo has been stuck in a void called the Prison Realm with no means of escape.

With Gojo stuck in this realm, fans may have questions. These include his fate and what possible way there is to get the sorcerer out and back into play alongside his allies. Here’s everything to know about Gojo’s situation in the Prison Realm.

Is Satoru Gojo dead in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ and can he be unsealed?

Firstly, you can relax, Satoru Gojo is not dead currently in the Jujutsu Kaisen story, but he is still sealed within the Prison Realm.

To answer the obvious next question, yes, Gojo can be unsealed and escape the Prison Realm, but to this point in the manga, we have not seen it done. The last we heard of a potential way out for Gojo was via the sorcerer Angel.

Master Tengen revealed the way that this sorcerer would be able to help Gojo escape the Prison Realm, but first Yuta, Yuji, and Megumi must find them. Angel can terminate all techniques allowing Gojo to escape from the back end of the Prison Realm.

Time does not pass within the Prison Realm meaning that theoretically, Gojo could survive inside forever. This being the case, the seal can be lifted within 100 or 1000 years. Furthermore, the seal will be broken when the person inside kills themselves, but Gojo does not seem the type to take this way out.

While we still don’t have a lot of answers, fans can rest assured knowing that Gojo is mostly safe inside the Prison Realm while he waits for his allies to help him with an escape.