Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series right now, to the point it feels like every new episode causes a social media explosion. Anime fans who want to know what happens after the current season, as well as those interested completely new to the series, may want to check out the manga.

Created by author Gege Akutami, the manga of the same name was first published in 2018, and the anime from Studio MAPPA then premiered in 2020. Consequently, the anime hasn’t caught up to the manga yet and is still only in its second season. If you’re curious about what’s in store after the season finishes, or just want to experience the manga from the beginning, there are a few (legal!) options you can use to read it.

For those new to Jujutsu Kaisen, both the anime and the manga follow protagonist Yuji Itadori after he consumes one of Sukuna’s, the King of Curses, fingers (yes, he eats a finger). Yuji, who now contains a powerful amount of cursed energy, is sentenced to death. Powerful jujutsu sorcerer and Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School teacher, Satoru Gojo, argues Yuji’s death be postponed to allow Yuji more time to consume the rest of Sukuna’s fingers and finish off the King of Curses once and for all. His life on the line, Yuji becomes a student at Jujutsu High School alongside fellow-first years, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki.

If you want to experience the manga from the beginning and love the idea of collecting volumes of manga, as of Nov. 2023, there are currently 20 physical volumes available that haven translated into English. You can buy these online at stores like Amazon or at your local bookstore, although availability may be limited.

Reading manga online is a great option for those who want to catch up on the current chapter as soon as possible. If you want to read Jujutsu Kaisen online, you can check out Manga Plus, Shonen Jump, and Viz. All three websites allow you to read the first three chapters and the latest three chapters for free, but you will have to pay for a subscription if you want access to every chapter. These three websites offer official translations of the most recent Japanese chapter, so they make for a great way to keep up with releases. They’re also available on the app store for those who want to read while on the go.

Regardless of what method you choose, Jujutsu Kaisen is a great manga. If you like it, there are plenty of other great manga series to read once you’re up to date!