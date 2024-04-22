Sukuna's true form in chapter 237 of the 'Jujutsu Kaisen' manga.
Anime

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 258 release date and time, confirmed

Just remember to keep your cursed energy in check.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:45 am

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc has been a non-stop thrill ride so far. Yuji Itadori, our boy wonder, is finally stepping up to the plate and showing us what he’s really made of. With the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 just around the corner, I’m sure you’re craving more.

Ever since the tragic loss of Satoru Gojo, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen has been turned upside down. His students have been left to pick up the pieces and carry on the fight against the King of Curses, Sukuna. In particular, Yuji’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders, but he’s not backing down.

Our protagonist has had a bit of a rough go since the beginning, facing criticism from fans who see him as a bit of cowardly compared to the likes of Megumi and the late, great Gojo. But Yuji’s journey has never been about being the coolest shonen protagonist on the block. It’s about growth, perseverance, and the kind of guts that would make Gojo proud (he’s proud of him). And in Chapter 257, we got a glimpse of just how far our boy has come.

Let’s have a recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257

In the previous chapter, Yuji finally awakened his second cursed technique, known as the Shrine. With the potential ability to harness the same Cleave and Dismantle techniques as Sukuna himself, Yuji is now packing some serious heat. Now, if you’ve been following along, you know that Yuji has already unlocked Blood Manipulation and reversed the cursed technique.

As the chapter progressed, we saw how Yuji shocked Sukuna with back-to-back Black Flashes. This technique represents a significant achievement in the precision and power of cursed energy manipulation. The visual representation of a Black Flash is distinct, usually depicted as a sudden, intense black distortion around the point of impact, followed by a powerful surge of energy, which is where the technique gets its name. So, chapter 257 makes it clear that Yuji will replace his teacher as the greatest.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 release?

Chapter 258 is set to drop on Sunday, April 28, 2024, and it’ll be available on Viz Media’s official website and app. If the previous chapters are any indication, chapter 258 will have 30-40 pages worth of content.

Here are the expected release timings for various time zones based on past release patterns:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) – 08:00 am, April 28, 2024 
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT) – 10:00 am, April 28, 2024 
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – 11:00 am, April 28, 2024 
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 03:00 pm, April 28, 2024
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST) – 05:00 pm, April 28, 2024 
  • Indian Standard Time (IST) – 08:30 pm, April 28, 2024 
  • Philippine Time (PHT) – 11:00 pm, April 28, 2024 
  • Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) – 12:30 am, April 29, 2024

Meanwhile, our pals in Japan may have to wait a bit longer, with the chapter scheduled to arrive on Monday, April 29, possibly at 12 am JST.

