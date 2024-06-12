Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Image via Production I.G
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed

Bring on the monsters, baby!
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Jun 12, 2024

Tensions are reaching a boiling point in Kaiju No. 8 as our protagonist, Kafka Hibino, finds himself locked in a grueling battle of attrition against Kaiju No. 9.

Kaiju No. 8 has been making waves and it’s no surprise that it’s the latest series to be given the anime treatment. While the adaptation is certainly generating a lot of buzz, die-hard fans know that the real action is happening right now in the manga. With over 100 chapters spanning nine volumes, Kaiju No. 8 has been keeping readers enthralled with its blend of monster-battling action and human drama.

When is Kaiju No. 8 chapter 109 releasing?

Chapter 109 promises to be a pivotal moment in the Last Moment Arc, potentially marking the end of this epic conflict. It will drop on June 20, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

Here are the release dates & times for the upcoming installment across other time zones:

Time ZoneDateTime
Pacific Standard Time (PST)June 20, 20247:00 AM
Eastern Standard Time (EST)June 20, 202410:00 AM
British Summer Time (BST)June 20, 20243:00 PM
Central European Summer Time (CEST)June 20, 20244:00 PM
Indian Standard Time (IST)June 20, 20247:30 PM
Philippine Standard Time (PHT)June 20, 202410:00 PM
Australia Central Standard Time (ACST)June 21, 202412:30 AM

For those who are new and can’t wait to dive into the action, Kaiju No. 8 is available to read on the official VIZ Media website. A monthly subscription of just $2 grants access to all chapters, so you can binge-read to your heart’s content.

