When can we finally watch ‘One Punch Man’ season 3?

Let’s talk about life’s big mysteries for a second. Why is the Bermuda Triangle so picky with its victims? How come printer ink costs more than a good steak? And why, for the love of all things animated and bald, has it taken so long for One Punch Man season 3 to grace our screens? Well, folks, it’s about time, as Saitama is punching his way back into our lives!

For the uninitiated, One Punch Man is the shonen anime that flips the genre on its head. Saitama, our hero, is so powerful he can defeat any enemy with a single punch — hence the name. It’s both a blessing and a curse because, let’s be honest, the guy is dying of boredom. Two seasons in, and we have seen him face monsters, robots, and sea creatures, all dispatched with the same disinterested swat.

Now, here’s the thing. The One Punch Man manga has over 200 chapters, and season 2 only covered up to Chapter 85. There’s so much more story to explore, especially the epic showdown between Saitama and Garou (Although Saitama probably cares less about this fight than we do. He’d rather be at a grocery sale or something).

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date for OPM season 3, episode 1 yet. Rumor has it that the latest season is set to premiere in 2024. The voice actor for Genos, Kaito Ishikawa, even hinted at it on X (formally Twitter) in January. He teased a list of his projects for 2024, and yes, One Punch Man made the cut. Then came the trailer in February, all shiny and explosive.

So, while the creators haven’t given us an exact date yet, all signs point to “soon.” This means don’t stray too far — as soon as the date is announced, you can expect an update from us.

