Saitama from One-Punch Man is usually considered one of the most powerful OP characters in history. From his unimaginable strength to his incredible speed, Saitama has broken numerous records for his superhuman abilities. He’s proven to be faster than Speed-O-Sonic⏤the extremely fast ninja who can move above hypersonic speeds⏤and has even made his cyborg apprentice Genos lose track of him when they were fighting together. So far, no one has ever really gauged how fast he could go.

The bald fighter has shown impressive feats of speed and reflexes throughout the series that are unparalleled, even to a Super Saiyan. He’s completed a 1500 meter dash in an instant. Saitama even ran down a building to save a piece of salmon dropped from his lunch and managed to leap back up the same building without anyone noticing. He’s even dodged the sword swings of the S-Class hero Flashy Flash and beat Speed-O-Sonic’s sword with such speed that even the hypersonic assassin didn’t see when it happened. It’s clear that Saitama can move above hypersonic. But exactly how fast is Saitama?

There are theories. According to the Spoiler Guy, the final battle in season one of One-Punch Man can be used as an excellent scene to gauge Saitama’s top speed. In the fight sequence, Saitama and the alien Boros fight an all-out brawl that sends Saitama to the moon.

In the very next moment, Saitama jumps from the moon and lands back on Earth in seconds. Watching the moment, you could assume that it took Saitama 1.5 seconds to reach Earth. If you check Google, you’ll find the distance between the Earth and the moon is 384,400 km, or 238, 855 miles per hour. So if Saitama did cover the distance of 384,400 km in 1.5 seconds, that means he was moving at a speed of 256,266 km (159,236 mph). That’s not quite the speed of light, but it is ridiculously fast.

So how fast Is Saitama?

If we’re going by these calculations, then Saitama can move at top speeds of 159, 236 mph. However, that isn’t necessarily Saitama’s true speed. It’s very possible that he can move even faster than that, but he has yet to encounter a villain who has genuinely pushed him to his limits. Hopefully we’ll get to see a clearer picture of Saitama’s true abilities when One-Punch Man finally returns to Hulu for season three.