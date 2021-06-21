When Will One Punch Man Season Three Be Released?

One Punch Man first graced TV screens in 2015 and brought with it fun, fighting anime action with a reasonably simple premise. The series follows Saitama, a superhero with the power to defeat his enemies with a single punch.

Though some fans were disappointed with the second season, as it failed to live up to the fine-tuned anime perfection of the first, they’re still eagerly awaiting more One Punch Man to continue its story.

When will One Punch Man season 3 air?

Right now, there is no official date for when fans will get a chance to see season three. One thing that is for sure, is that One Punch fans aren’t strangers to waiting. Between the first two seasons, there was a four-year gap so we may be seeing a similar thing between seasons two and three.

One reason for this delay could be that the manga is currently still releasing new content and the studio may be awaiting source material before they begin to adapt the story for the screen.

Each of the two existing seasons was also produced by different studios and that could be another factor in the show’s release timeline. It isn’t clear right now which studio will be taking the reigns for season three.

Another factor behind these delays in any news regarding the series has been the COVID pandemic which causes shutdowns affecting many studios in Japan.

While there is no news to report now, this article will be updated once we receive word of One Punch Man’s status or a potential release date for season three.