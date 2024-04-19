Is Yuji related to Sukuna in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

In a series as big as Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s natural (and even expected) for theories to float around fandom spaces. People have to keep themselves entertained while awaiting new chapters, and connecting dots is one of the best ways to do so.

As anyone even just remotely familiar with Gege Akutami’s manga can tell you, the theory about Yuji Itadori’s possible bond with Sukuna has always been popular among fans. Over the years, the author has given out some hints that could point in that direction, leading fans to believe that the protagonist could be a descendant of the King of Curses. The fact that Yuji’s lineage was kept hidden from the audience for much of the story played a major role in this theory, but slowly, the pieces started coming together.

It wasn’t until chapter 257, however, that fans got an official confirmation of whether or not Sukuna and Yuji are related. With it, readers also got the full picture behind the protagonist’s parentage, which turned out to be weirder than anyone could’ve anticipated.

Are Sukuna and Yuji related in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yes, Yuji Itadori and Sukuna are related, but not in the way that most folks assumed. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, it’s revealed that Sukuna is Yuji’s uncle, as the protagonist’s father, Jin Itadori, had the soul of Sukuna’s brother. How is this possible? Well, because the series’ main villain consumed his twin in the womb, and his soul was later reincarnated as Jin.

If to this information we add the fact that Kenjaku possessed the dead body of Jin’s wife, Kaori Itadori, to conceive and birth Yuji, we get a pretty unconventional mix. In essence, not only is Yuji the son of Sukuna’s twin brother, but also Kenjaku, another one of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s big antagonists. What a lineage. I mean, everyone had already guessed that the protagonist’s parents would have an important role in the story, but I didn’t exactly picture this scenario.

What did Kenjaku hope to achieve by deciding to procreate with Sukuna’s twin, though? It’s possible that it somehow ties into his ultimate goal, however, this particular plan remains undisclosed. We’ll surely find it out in future Jujustu Kaisen chapters, but whatever the case may be, at least fans got some juicy family drama out of it. I, for one, am here for it.

