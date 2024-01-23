What exactly is Pseudo-Geto’s plan in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

You may have known him as Suguru Geto, but now, he’s Pseudo-Geto, or Kenjaku, and nobody could doubt this special-grade sorcerer’s impact in the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen.

The polarizing figure had the innate technique of “curse spirit manipulation,” which allowed him the ability to absorb curses through ingestion, and gain them for his control. Suguru Geto was also once considered “the strongest,” alongside Satoru Gojo. This was most apparent during their days in Jujutsu High. However, due to the cruelty around him, he became the sworn enemy of the Jujutsu world.

Subsequently, he had the explicit goal of creating a world where curses no longer exist. How? By killing every non-sorcerer in existence. Nonetheless, he was eventually defeated by Yuta Okkotsu, and met his death at the hands of none other than Satoru Gojo. Which is why his “revival” understandably stirred fans of the anime. Following the events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the story’s just about to get really good too.

Who is Psuedo-Geto?

After the events of Jujustu Kaisen 0, it was revealed that Suguru Geto survived, despite being clearly killed by Satoru Gojo. He had also partnered with the disaster curses to carry out their common goal. However, it was also revealed that not only was he no longer Suguru Geto (at least the way we knew him), but his corpse was possessed by a thousand-year-old sorcerer’s brain. This brain with a mouth is revealed in the manga as Kenjaku, a sorcerer with the innate technique to hop from one body to another. As a result, Kenjaku often escapes death and has practically become immortal. While it is not specified if the body must be deceased before he takes over, it is clear that his goal is not the same as Suguru Geto’s.

The hunt to revive the golden age of Jujutsu sorcery

Kenjaku is a very old sorcerer, he knew both Tengen and Ryomen Sukuna while they were still humans – even being friends with Tengen. Over a thousand years of jujutsu sorcery, there has not been a time with as many talented sorcerers quite like the Heian Era. It is also known as the Golden Age of Jujutsu, and Ryomen Sukuna reigned supreme before his untimely defeat.

Now, Kenjaku wants to create a world that is filled with chaos he even cannot control. He believes that, with the right conditions, humanity will evolve past, rival, or possibly surpass the Golden Age of Jujutsu. To do this, he plans to collect Tengen for himself and merge with them. After this, he wants to force old, new, and potential Jujutsu sorcerers to battle each other in a battle royale- ”The Culling Games.” This battle royale will consist of over a thousand sorcerers from many eras, especially since Kenjaku has been going through time.

With his cursed technique, he has made binding vows with powerful Jujutsu sorcerers from several previous eras, promising them they will be able to fight other strong sorcerers. However, it’s the promise to battle against Ryomen Sukuna – The King of Curses – that has given them the hope of resurrecting. The overall goal of “The Culling Games” is to cover the whole of Japan with cursed energy. Heck, even Kenjaku doesn’t know what this will lead to, but he is sure that only the strongest of the strongest sorcerers will be left alive. Looks like season 3 is about to send us over a huge cliff!