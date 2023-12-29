Will there be ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3?

Warning: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Shibuya Incident Arc brought the series to new heights of quality, raised the stakes and had fans glued to their seats.

It was, without a doubt, one of the best new anime seasons to have come out in 2023. Despite some animation inconsistency throughout the episodes – in part connected to problems at studio MAPPA – season 2 was visually stunning and powerfully voice-acted. It featured many of the best moments of the series so far: Choso versus Yuji, Toji and Megumi Fushiguro’s encounter, whenever Sukuna was on screen, Nanami’s last stand, Nobara’s goodbye, the multiple episode-long fight against Mahito, Choso versus Pseudo-Geto, Yuki Tsukumo’s arrival, among many other hyped moments.

Many viewers, like this one fan on Reddit, found season 1 “decent” but season 2 went well beyond that and “[blew them] away.” It’s almost certain that the number of people who are going to anxiously wait for season 3 has increased from the time we were awaiting season 2’s release. So, when can we expect a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3?

Paving the way for the Culling Games

Screengrab via MAPPA

At the time of this writing, season 3 has just been announced, on the same day as the last episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Rumors had already circulated, but those proved to be just that. However, this time around, confirmation is truly here and comes from TOHO animation. Watch the teaser below:

Many avid watchers are wondering what the ramifications of MAPPA’s alleged bad work conditions are for the series’ future. One fan talked about how it took over a decade for a massive Western entertainment company to do anything about their “malpractices.” So, MAPPA, as a much smaller company, likely won’t budge with “a little bit of backlash especially” with the sales numbers for Jujutsu Kaisen being “through the roof.”

Another fan correlated the possibility of MAPPA making or breaking Jujutsu Kaisen’s next season with the future of the self-funded Chainsaw Man series:

In terms of a concrete release date, there isn’t one as of yet. Fans should also keep their expectations low, as they may not see the Culling Game Arc animated in 2024, but more likely, in 2025. It may even be the case that we have to wait longer, taking into consideration how there was an over two-year-long interval between season 1 and season 2.

At the end of the day, it would be better to give the production team more time so we the fans as well as those working on it can get satisfying results, rather than having the studio prioritize the maximization of output and profits.