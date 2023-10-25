Chainsaw Man is one of the best anime adaptations to come out in recent years, and fans can’t get enough of the show’s dark tone, crisp animation, and horror elements. Although there’s only been one season so far, there’s luckily plenty of other anime like Chainsaw Man that fans can sink their teeth into while they wait for a second season.

Parasyte: The Maxim (2014-2015)

Similar to Chainsaw Man, Parasyte: The Maxim follows a 16-year-old boy who becomes part-human part-something else in an increasingly violent world. One evening, Protagonist Izumi Shinichi gets partially infected by a worm-like creature called a parasyte but retains his personality and intellect. The two begin to work together and battle against other parasytes who are hellbent on destroying humanity.

Attack on Titan (2013-Present)

Considered one of the best anime series by many, Attack on Titan is dark. It’s also beautiful to watch, and features incredible battle sequences and interesting characters. If you haven’t watched this anime about a society living behind a giant wall built to keep massive humanoid monsters known as Titans from destroying the last remnant of humanity left alive, here’s your sign.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

If you liked Cyberpunk 2077, or just liked the worldbuilding, you’ll like this one. This anime follows David Martinez, a young boy from a poor area of Night City, who slips into the city’s vast underworld. Perfect for those who like a lot of neon with their psychological thrillers.

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020-Present)

From the same animation studio as Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen is as beautiful as it is creepy. Protagonist Yuji Itadori enters the world of Curses headfirst when he consumes the decaying finger of the King of Curses, Sukuna, himself. He teams up with other Jujutsu Sorcerers in order to put an end to Sukuna once and for all, even if it costs him his life.

Dorohedoro (2020)

Dorohedoro is also animated by MAPPA and is a blend of humor and dark elements similar to Chainsaw Man. The show follows the reptilian-headed Caiman, an amnesiac with no memories of life before he was transformed into a sorcerer. Along with his friend Nikaido, he searches for answers while trying to survive a harsh world.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)

On the surface, this anime looks nothing like Chainsaw Man, but don’t let its cute looks deceive you; Madoka Magica is not your average magical girl anime. This one’s best experienced with as little knowledge of the plot as possible.

Demon Slayer (2019-Present)

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime both in Japan and abroad. Protagonist Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps after a demon attack devastates his family and turns his sister Netsuko into a demon herself. Look forward to classic shonen battles elevated by gorgeous animation in this one.

Vinland Saga (2019-2023)

Based on the manga by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga follows a young boy named Thorfinn who becomes a Viking hell-bent on avenging his father’s death. The first season is an action-packed one as Thorfinn trains as a Viking mercenary in order to enact his revenge while the second one shows the aftermath.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009-2010)

While not as dark as some other anime on this list, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a fan-favorite for a reason. The show follows Edward and Alphonse Elric after an attempt to break the biggest alchemical taboo goes horribly wrong, leaving Edward without two of his limbs, and Alphonse without a body (he spends the majority of the series as a soul bound to a suit of armor). The two become full-fledged alchemists in the hopes of finding the Philosopher’s Stone and restoring their bodies, but uncover a deadly conspiracy in the process.

Like Chainsaw Man, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood strikes a balance between lighter moments and horror, though it tends toward the lighter side.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (2023-Present)

Hell’s Paradise is a newer anime about a ninja named Gabimaru facing a death sentence for his past crimes. He receives a pardon and is sent out on a mission to find the elixir of life, a mythical elixir said to grant immortality. Unfortunately, all who set foot on the island Shinsekyo, where the elixir is said to be located, come back worse for ware (if they come back at all).