The 10 best starter anime for beginners

The world of anime can be an overwhelming prospect to tackle, especially if you’re going in cold. For beginners attempting to set a tentative foot in the Japanese style of animation, there’s a lot to take into consideration. Ambitious anime such as Attack On Titan may be highly regarded but is perhaps not the most palatable for first-time watchers.

Set in a world where titular Titans attack the last vestiges of human society, Eren and his childhood friends join the military to beat the monsters back. But with expansive lore and near-constant fight sequences, there is little emotional reprieve in the series. If you are just starting, there are anime movies and television series that will be an easier gateway into the genre.

Sailor Moon

For beginners just starting, you can’t go wrong with a classic. Upon its release, Sailor Moon appealed to a wide variety of audiences because of its approachable material. Combining the trope of a young chosen one fighting the forces of darkness with elements of the Japanese genre, the hero’s journey of Usagi Tsukino is easy viewing for anyone just starting.

After Usagi meets the talking cat, Luna, she receives the ability to transform into one of the soldiers in the fight against the Dark Kingdom. Joined by Sailors Mars, Jupiter, and Venus, the girls accept their fight to stop Queen Metaria from absorbing energy from humans. To watch Sailor Moon in order, start from the earliest version that is a classic for many reasons.

Naruto

One of the quintessential additions to the shōnen genre, Naruto largely appeals to those who enjoy action sequences and developed lore. Set in the world of ninjas, the titular character struggles to develop his skills, hoping to be one of the best Hokage in the order. Naruto comes across conflict, largely because when he was a child, one Hokage trapped the spirit of a kitsune in his body to contain it. Though the series has a moderate amount of filler episodes, this should help newcomers adjust to the genre and learn the rules of the world.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

For many, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a series that not only reaches the pinnacle of anime, but storytelling in general. Set in the world of Amestris — where alchemists are state-sanctioned and work for the military — Edward and Alphonse Elric fight to get their bodies back. The brothers’ mother died when they were children, and after trying to perform the forbidden human transmutation, Ed lost his arm and leg while Al lost his entire body. To remain present, Ed attaches his brother’s spirit to an empty suit of armor. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood remains relevant because of the immersive storytelling and emotional plot points.

The first iteration of Fullmetal Alchemist began before the manga finished, so it veers off into uncharted territory. Fans just starting should not waste time with the first version but instead skip to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – which is the true adaptation of the manga. The anime does have mature elements, but for viewers used to conventional storytelling, it has a traditional amount of episodes that get wrapped up satisfyingly. The series is a perfect gateway to encourage viewers to delve further into the genre.

Hunter x Hunter

Like many young protagonists who make up the shōnen genre, 12-year-old Gon is motivated by the loss of a parent. Hunter x Hunter follows the young boy’s quest to find his father who abandoned him and follows his legacy of becoming a monster hunter. With a collection of colorful characters and a world that doesn’t need much explanation, Hunter x Hunter falls into the category of series that are easy to bite into and have a fully rounded out story.

Death Note

A concept that is so universal, Netflix didn’t waste time on producing a live-action film. But while the results were disastrous, the source material remains a key entry point to anime. Dark subject matter for those looking for a more dramatic and philosophical introduction to anime, Death Note follows Light Yagami, a high school student who holds power over life and death. With the eponymous Death Note, he can write a name down and that person will die. With an easily digestible 37 episodes, new fans should give Light’s god complex a chance.

Akira

So iconic that even Taika Waititi is eyeing the anime for a live-action reboot, Akira is a feature that everyone should watch during their anime education. Easy to consume because it comes out to just over 2 hours, the 1988 feature film was visionary for its time.

Taking place in the futuristic society of New Tokyo, Akira tells the story of a biker gang that encounters a vast conspiracy surrounding a secret military experiment. The film is a good sample for anyone wondering if anime is for them. It was instrumental in making the genre popular in the United States and will always be held in high regard. Akira shows the beauty that animation has to offer, as well as how anime can push the envelope.

Cowboy Bebop

A rare anime that was not adapted from an original manga, Cowboy Bebop follows the beloved characters of the spaceship Bebop. Not to be confused with the frankly disrespectful Netflix adaptation, nothing can tarnish the legacy of one of the best anime stories to date. Mixing film noir tropes with the sci-fi elements of space opera, the series takes on the inner turmoil of Spike, who cannot escape his past.

Clocking in at only 26 episodes, Spike’s journey is a captivating one that doesn’t demand too much time. It is a fully contained story that has a beginning, middle, and devastating end. The theme song alone is reason enough to give it a try, but it offers so much more than that. As Spike and his bounty hunters take jobs, we learn the tragic backstory of each character who tries to find peace in their own way. Understated and subtle, yet full of emotional stakes, Cowboy Bebop proves the possibilities of anime and the genre’s ability to tell captivating stories with fully developed characters.

Chainsaw Man

There is nothing like jumping on a bandwagon just as it’s picking up steam. Adapted from the highly acclaimed manga, Chainsaw Man became an instant phenomenon when it aired. Following teenage Denji and his chainsaw devil dog, Pochita as the two attempt to pay off his father’s debt to the Yakuza, after a betrayal leaves him dead, Pochita becomes Denji’s heart and the boy gains the powers of a chainsaw devil.

He uses his abilities to kill devils that rampage all over Tokyo. Violent and boundary-pushing to be sure, Chainsaw Man also appeals to a large demographic. Denji’s desire to satisfy his teenage hormones is one of the most relatable aspects of the show, as is his love for his beloved pet. With only one season available, it would be easy for anyone to start strong to catch up on Chainsaw Man.

Haikyuu!!

For those looking for a more low-stakes entry into the anime world, there is always Haikyuu! A far cry from the world-saving antics of Sailor Moon or Fullmetal Alchemist, Haikyuu! appeals to the demographic that is only looking for high school shenanigans. Without murder or demonic entities, the stakes surrounding the series are that of high school volleyball.

In Haikyuu!, Shoyo Hinata’s biggest dream is to be the best volleyball player even though he has disadvantages as being one of the smallest players on the team. Think of it as Naruto but without all the magic. There is no need to be overwhelmed by complex lore or vocabulary. Instead, it is a series easy to follow that shows a different side of the genre.

Spirited Away

Any Studio Ghibli film is the perfect introduction to anime, but if you must only pick one, the correct choice is Spirited Away. Considered Hayao Miyazaki’s crowning achievement throughout his long and prolific career, the film is a triumph of animation in a world full of magical realism.

When Chihiro’s parents move her away from the life that she knew, the young girl gets wrapped up in a world she never intended. During the trip, her parents wander into a realm inhabited by spirits, and the only way to free them is for Chihiro to become an indentured servant. Throughout her time there, she endears some spirits to her cause as she embarks on a mind-bending journey. The soothing visuals and comforting story make the film one of Miyazaki’s best and an absolute must-watch when starting your anime journey.