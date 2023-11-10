Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16.

The Fushiguro family has been a focal point of Jujutsu Kaisen season two, with not just Megumi back in action but now his father Toji in the mix.

Of course, if you’ve been watching, you know that the pair have an extremely complicated relationship, which might still be an understatement. If you haven’t watched season two so far, we suggest you do so before reading on.

We’ve all been watching with bated breath, hoping that one day Megumi and Toji will embrace as father and son, but if you’re dying to know, here is the answer to the most important question: does Megumi ever find out about his dad?

Does Megumi find out Toji is his dad in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Image via Crunchyroll

Sadly, no. Megumi never finds out that the man he fought in Shibuya was his father, nor is he familiar with who Toji actually is, at least not to this point in the manga.

As we’ve now seen in the anime, Toji realizes he’s fighting his son during their faceoff, ultimately leading to him choosing to end his possession and die once again. During this scene, Megumi is visibly confused as to why the warrior who was besting him all of a sudden kills themself, but he never has an opportunity to ask anyone about this man before he is thrust into another battle.

Honestly, it doesn’t seem that Megumi would care if that man was his father. From what we have seen in the series, the only family Megumi cares about is his sister, Tsumiki. As for Toji, while he didn’t care much for Megumi as a child, the joy on his face when he realizes that Megumi remained a Fushiguro instead of being sold to the Zenin clan says it all.

Perhaps we will see Megumi learn more about his father in the future, but as of right now, the 10 Shadows user remains in the dark — no pun intended.