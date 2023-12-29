Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 over?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Since the announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in Feb. 2022, the excitement among fans to see the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and Shibuya Incident arcs come to life has been unmatched. The season premiered in July, and now the new year’s at the door. Is JJK season 2 still going on?

Gege Akutami’s masterpiece manga received even an arguably better anime adaptation first in Oct. 2020. The testament to it came soon with the series winning Anime of the Year at the 5th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021. However, anyone who watched the visually perfect debut of the series already knew it was here to stay. The dark, magical world of Jujutsu Kaisen bewitched fans across the world and the second season was practically inevitable.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen became an ever bigger hit as the story first delved into the OG Gojo and Geto’s past at Jujutsu High. After all, who can resist Gojo’s charm? The season introduced various new characters, including formidable villains like Toji Fushiguro (who became a fan-favorite regardless) along with other Zen’in clan members, and the new fame, Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap

It was already announced that JJK will focus on the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and Shibuya Incident arcs in season 2. The season started with a leap into the past when Gojo and Geto were students at Jujutsu High to explain the story of how the two best friends became enemies. Giving it away, Riko Amanai’s death played a major part in Geto’s fall to darkness and change of heart.

Thus, the first five episodes of JJK season 2 covered the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. We also see Gojo almost die fighting Toji in this arc, but the former is killed by Gojo’s newly unlocked Hollow Technique: Purple. The much-awaited Shibuya arc then began with episode 6. Gojo awakens from his dream and we travel back to the present to be greeted again by our main heroes Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara.

This arc is marked by immense action and numerous intriguing sorcery fights (which is the official English title of the series, btw). The Shibuya incident, planned by pseudo-Geto is the main event of this arc where Gojo is sealed and all twenty-three wards of Tokyo are abandoned, left to be a haven for cursed spirits.

We then witness some of the most iconic battles in the series so far, starting with Yuji vs. Choso, which almost finishes our protagonist off; the resurrection of Toji Fushiguro and his battle against his son Megumi; Sukuna vs Mahoraga, one of the strongest Shikigami; and the final battle between Yuji and Mahito.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 over?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ended with its 23rd episode on Dec. 28, 2023. After Yuji manages to defeat Mahito with Todo’s help, Pseudo-Geto finds his defeated ally before Yuji can exorcise him for good. At the end of episode 23, Gojo is still sealed and Yuki Tsukumo has entered the battlefield while Pseudo-Geto and Uraume have escaped with Prison Realm.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has been confirmed by the studio MAPPA and production and a teaser has been released providing a glimpse into the upcoming adventure. Season 3 will adapt the manga’s Culling Game arc, the ninth arc in Gege Akutami’s original manga. We will also see the return of Yuta Okkotsu in season 3, the protagonist of JJK‘s prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High.

You can read more about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 here, and check out the teaser above.