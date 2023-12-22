‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 23 release date and time, confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has undoubtedly been one of the best releases of 2023, but as we know, all good things must come to an end.

After an impressive start diving into Gojo’s schooldays, the anime moved onto what became the biggest arc of season 2, the Shibuya Incident. This was also the most highly anticipated arc in the story, so of course MAPPA had to give it its best shot at adapting it. Despite the major issues that plagued production, the studio delivered, which makes it even more difficult to let go.

Like it or not, though, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will conclude with episode 23. What precisely will go down in the finale is still a surprise for those who don’t follow the manga, but that’s neither here nor there. Knowing Jujutsu Kaisen‘s loyal fandom, they’re bound to enjoy whatever comes next in the story.

When will the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale come out?

Image via Toho Animation/MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 will be released on Thursday, Dec. 28, on Crunchyroll. As for the exact time that the finale will arrive, fans can expect it at around 12 pm CT, as has been the case for other episode releases in the season.

That said, it’s worth keeping in mind that sometimes this can change, and delays may happen. Thus, if you find yourself staring at the screen, waiting for an episode that doesn’t seem to come, have a little patience. You’ll get to watch it eventually. Besides, this finale seems promising, which means that it’ll likely be worth the wait.