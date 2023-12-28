‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3 release window, arc, and more

Season two of Jujutsu Kaisen just ended, and we’re struggling to cope with this information. How else will we spend our Thursdays? What other show can replace the anime with the coolest fights in all of Shonen Land and beyond? Maybe we won’t have to say goodbye to the trio just yet though.

The good news is never-ending when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen – especially after Crunchyroll and MAPPA finally confirmed a third season. Fans’ expectations are running higher than ever after the huge success of the second season, and we can all bask in knowing that Yuji and Megumi will come back to us – not even the contentious production of the series can stop its success.

Although the news of a third season was incredibly welcoming, we still have yet to receive a release date for the upcoming installment. On that note, let’s speculate a bit on a possible release window and what the third season could potentially cover.

When is Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 coming out?

Image via MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen was just renewed, however, the exact release date has yet to be unveiled. Considering the immense success of the last two arcs, we can go out on a limb and assume that the announcement will come very soon, though. Moreover, considering the release pattern of the series, season three could likely land on the platform during the summer season.

Assuming season two came out in July of 2023, a possible release window could fall between May, June, and July of 2024. If we assume MAPPA has already started animating the new season, we could probably expect it to come out during that time.

Is the Jujutsu Kaisen manga finished?

Screengrab via MAPPA

At the time of writing, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is still ongoing, but thus far, it has been confirmed the new season will cover the arcs until the Culling Game. The Shibuya Incident arc has been fully covered by the anime thus far, indicating that there are still four arcs left to cover: Itadori’s Extermination Arc, the Perfect Preparation Arc, the Culling Game Arc, and the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Although short, these arcs are convoluted with information. Currently, the Shinjuku Showdown arc is still ongoing, with new chapters released every week in Shonen Jump magazine. Therefore, there is even hope that Jujutsu Kaisen might have more seasons in the future (yes, plural!) and maybe even another film. The options are endless, so here’s hoping Gege still has more to write for the next few years.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.