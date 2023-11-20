Here’s the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga release date schedule so that you never miss a new chapter

There may be a break here and there, but new releases regularly come out on a weekly basis.

It was stated a while back that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga would reach its conclusion by the end of the year 2023. However, that has since seemed less likely.

Author Gege Akutami has thankfully been taking more much-needed breaks. Japanese work culture can be cut-throat and prone to push people to the point of burnout (simply take a look at the MAPPA animators working on the franchise’s second season), so it’s undoubtedly good for both the mangaka and the story they are crafting for the occasional hiatus to occur. “I’m immune to hiatuses,” wrote a fan and Reddit user, “I’ve learned to touch grass waiting for manga chapters. Good for Gege for prioritizing his health. He can take all the hiatus he wants 10 years at least.”

While it does take intermittent breaks when needed, the new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen are scheduled for release most often on the same day of the week and at the same time. Here’s the regular schedule for the manga releases, but bear in mind that, as already mentioned, there is no absolute guarantee that the series’ creator will not need to take some time off and, every now and then, for a chapter not to drop when it’s supposed to.

The regular schedule for the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

New manga chapters usually come out on Sundays for most international fans, while it’s already past midnight and the early hours of Monday for fans living in Japan. For readers residing in the United States, manga releases are slated for 8am Pacific Time and 11am Eastern Time.

New chapters can be found and read via Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, or, alternatively, the Shonen Jump Plus app. In addition, there already are over 20 printed manga volumes that can be purchased and acquired.