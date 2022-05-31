‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ creator shares love for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been a certified smash hit, providing a unique new approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of the movie’s fans is none other than Gege Akutami, creator of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The artist shared a comment praising the film in the latest edition of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which was translated and shared on the official Viz Media website. The writer kept his comments brief, but still got the point across.

“The new Doctor Strange movie was super Sam Raimi, and I loved it.”

Akutami’s comments highlight the film’s director, who joined the project during pre-production after Scott Derrickson dropped out, but still managed to bring his unique style of filmmaking to the final product.

This was the first MCU film for Raimi, though it wasn’t his first time dabbling in the Marvel sandbox. Raimi of course helmed the original three Spider-Man films, but it was his horror roots that shone through with Doctor Strange 2.

The movie contained both visual and meta throwbacks to one of Raimi’s most iconic series, The Evil Dead, although the decision to stray away from the MCU’s formula has been a point of contention among fans.

Still, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has become the most successful film of the year so far. Similarly, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been breaking records of its own, becoming the 14th highest-grossing film ever in Japan, and the seventh most successful anime film globally.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is expected in 202. In the meantime, you can check out all of season one on Crunchyroll, while Doctor Strange 2 is in theaters now.