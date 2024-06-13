‘Tower Of God’ chapter 628 release date confirmed

For me and many readers, Tower of God was an entryway into the wonderful world of manhwa. The series was first published on Naver Webtoon in 2010 and new chapters are still being published to this day.

Tower of God quickly established itself as a popular manhwa series thanks to its mysterious plot, action sequences, and interesting characters. Over the years, more manhwa in similar genres have popped up but Tower of God remains a favorite. The setting, a strange and insurmountably large tower where different characters compete to make it to the top, makes for a compelling story as readers follow Bam’s journey. That journey has already spanned 627 chapters so far and chapter 628 is on the horizon.

When does chapter 628 of Tower of God come out?

Image via Crunchyroll

New chapters of Tower of God are typically released on a weekly schedule. Chapter 627 was released June 10, 2024 so Chapter 628 will be released June 17, 2024. You can read new chapters on different webtoon platforms at 10 am ET but keep in mind the Webtoon official English translation is usually a few chapters behind.

In addition to the manhwa, Tower of God has inspired an anime adaptation of the same name. After a bit of wait — Season 1 finished airing back in 2020 — Season 2 has finally been confirmed for a July 7, 2024 debut on Crunchyroll. The first season was well-received and helped introduce the story to a new audience of fans. It will be a while until the anime catches up to the manhwa (fingers crossed it continues to get renewed!) but I’m glad it’s coming back so soon all the same. You can read the manhwa on the Webtoon app or webpage and watch the first season of the anime on Crunchyroll.

