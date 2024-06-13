Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Manga
Anime

‘Tower Of God’ chapter 628 release date confirmed

It can't get here soon enough.
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 03:54 am

For me and many readers, Tower of God was an entryway into the wonderful world of manhwa. The series was first published on Naver Webtoon in 2010 and new chapters are still being published to this day. 

Recommended Videos

Tower of God quickly established itself as a popular manhwa series thanks to its mysterious plot, action sequences, and interesting characters. Over the years, more manhwa in similar genres have popped up but Tower of God remains a favorite. The setting, a strange and insurmountably large tower where different characters compete to make it to the top, makes for a compelling story as readers follow Bam’s journey. That journey has already spanned 627 chapters so far and chapter 628 is on the horizon. 

When does chapter 628 of Tower of God come out? 

Image via Crunchyroll

New chapters of Tower of God are typically released on a weekly schedule. Chapter 627 was released June 10, 2024 so Chapter 628 will be released June 17, 2024. You can read new chapters on different webtoon platforms at 10 am ET but keep in mind the Webtoon official English translation is usually a few chapters behind.  

In addition to the manhwa, Tower of God has inspired an anime adaptation of the same name. After a bit of wait — Season 1 finished airing back in 2020 — Season 2 has finally been confirmed for a July 7, 2024 debut on Crunchyroll. The first season was well-received and helped introduce the story to a new audience of fans. It will be a while until the anime catches up to the manhwa (fingers crossed it continues to get renewed!) but I’m glad it’s coming back so soon all the same. You can read the manhwa on the Webtoon app or webpage and watch the first season of the anime on Crunchyroll. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Category: Anime
Anime
FYI
FYI
Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 12, 2024
Read Article When can we finally watch ‘One Punch Man’ season 3?
One Punch Man Saitama
One Punch Man Saitama
One Punch Man Saitama
Category: TV
TV
Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
When can we finally watch ‘One Punch Man’ season 3?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article First episode of ‘One Piece’ release date, confirmed
Luffy smiling during the first episode of One Piece, aired in 1999
Luffy smiling during the first episode of One Piece, aired in 1999
Luffy smiling during the first episode of One Piece, aired in 1999
Category: Anime
Anime
First episode of ‘One Piece’ release date, confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 12, 2024
Read Article All ‘Mushoku Tensei’ arcs in order
Close up of Rudeus Grayrat smiling in season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.'
Close up of Rudeus Grayrat smiling in season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.'
Close up of Rudeus Grayrat smiling in season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.'
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
All ‘Mushoku Tensei’ arcs in order
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Category: Anime
Anime
FYI
FYI
Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 12, 2024
Read Article When can we finally watch ‘One Punch Man’ season 3?
One Punch Man Saitama
Category: TV
TV
Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
When can we finally watch ‘One Punch Man’ season 3?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article First episode of ‘One Piece’ release date, confirmed
Luffy smiling during the first episode of One Piece, aired in 1999
Category: Anime
Anime
First episode of ‘One Piece’ release date, confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 12, 2024
Read Article All ‘Mushoku Tensei’ arcs in order
Close up of Rudeus Grayrat smiling in season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.'
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
All ‘Mushoku Tensei’ arcs in order
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Author
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.