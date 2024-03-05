‘Tower of God’ season 2 release date window countdown

It’s been over three years since season 1 of Tower of God finished airing. Since 2020 fans of the popular Korean webtoon-turned-anime have been eagerly awaiting for another season.

With intricate world-building and a gripping season finale cliffhanger, Tower of God is a survival anime that isn’t for the faint of heart. As the anticipation grows, fans are eager to know when they can dive back into the mysterious and fantastical Tower. Thankfully, we have updates, and it’s time to start counting down the days until season 2 of Tower of God airs.

Set your timers

Tower of God debuted as an anime adaptation in 2020, introducing audiences worldwide to the rich universe created by the webtoon’s author, SIU (Slave in Utero). The story follows a young boy named Bam, who enters the Tower to search for his friend Rachel, only to discover a world filled with challenges, mysteries, and formidable adversaries. Season 1 left both Bam and the entire fandom betrayed, and with numerous unanswered questions about the Tower. Since the finale, fans have been waiting and speculating about what lies ahead for Bam and his new friends.

Trailer and release date of Tower of God season 2

The first Tower of God season 2 trailer was released in August 2022. With nearly two minutes of fresh footage, the preview set the stage for Bam’s upcoming challenges in the aftermath of Rachel’s betrayal. In November 2023, Crunchyroll released an announcement trailer that officially announced that Tower of God would be released in July 2024.

Fast forward to February 2024, and fans were treated to another teaser during IGN Fan Fest, presented by Taichi Ichikawa, Bam’s voice actor. This new teaser featured a 15-second clip from the upcoming season and reconfirmed the anime’s return in July 2024. Taichi also shared intriguing details about the storyline, revealing a time jump and the adaptation of the Return of the Prince arc.

The countdown begins

Production for Tower of God Season 2 started in 2020, and fortunately, there have been no setbacks reported thus far. Despite the anticipation that has been building over the past few years, fans will only need to endure an additional five months before the much-awaited release. Although an exact date is yet to be announced, the specific month provides a clear timeframe for fans.