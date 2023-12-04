There's more where that came from!

Tower of God is one of the most notable non-Japanese series to be adapted into an anime, thanks largely to its original spin on the “isekai” (“other world” in Japanese) genre. For many fans, Tower of God served as an introduction to the world of Korean comics but many manhwa series are similarly compelling.

Manhwa, often known as Webtoons, have become more popular in recent years. Fantasy series like Tower of God, as well as romance series, have helped webtoons build a dedicated international fanbase.

In Tower of God, a young boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam enters the mysterious giant tower he has spent most of his life underneath in order to find his close friend Rachel. The tower and the people within operate under a set of rules meant to preserve the tower’s hierarchy.

Reading the manhwa, it’s easy to see why the complex action scenes and character growth have attracted so many readers. If you’ve read Tower of God, here are 7 other manhwa series to consider reading next.

7. Hardcore Leveling Warrior

Image via WEBTOON

Hardcore Leveling Warrior has a simple premise. The protagonist Gong Won-Ho, using the in-game alias Hardcore Leveling Warrior, is the top player in the game Lucid Adventure. One day, the unthinkable happens; he gets defeated and has to make his way back up the ranks from the very bottom.

Part of what makes the manhwa so good is the backstory around why Won-Ho ruthlessly made his way to the top in the first place, but we won’t divulge that here.

6. Gosu

Image via WEBTOON

Gosu is a classic manhwa about Gang Yong, a strong martial artist. His master is one of the strongest martial artists in the world until the four Heavenly Kings betray him and leave him for dead.

Gong Yong vows to get revenge against them but when he catches up to the four Kings, he finds they’ve already been killed. Now what? Gosu is a great subversion of the classic revenge plot found in so many series.

5. Omniscient Reader

Image via WEBTOON

Like Bam in Tower of God, Dokja starts out in Omniscient Reader (also known as Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint) as a weak “outsider” of sorts before becoming one of the strongest characters in the series.

Dokja is an ordinary office worker who only lives to read his favorite web novel. Things change suddenly when the events of the web novel become reality; as the novel’s sole reader, Dokja knows how the world will end and can change course accordingly. Who knew being a super fan of an obscure work of fiction would come in handy during the apocalypse?

4. The Gamer

Image via WEBTOON

Similarly (though much lighter in tone than Omniscient Reader), The Gamer is heavily inspired by the world of RPGs. The main character Han Jihan gains the ability to view life as a video game, complete with quests EXP. points.

At first, his life remains mostly unchanged but as he levels up, Jihan’s world becomes more fantastical. If we’re honest with ourselves, we’ve all dreamed of living in a video game, though maybe not quite like this.

3. Dungeon Reset

Image via TappyToon

Dungeon Reset is a unique play on common dungeon series. Protagonist Jung Daeun winds up in a dungeon alongside other characters but is the only one able to leave the dungeon.

The dungeon, as the name implies, constantly resets and spawns new challenges. Like in Tower of God, Daeun must overcome tests to make it to the next level within the dungeon. Another draw is the many cute characters in this lighthearted dungeon manhwa — I mean, look at them!

2. The God of High School

Image via Crunchyroll

The God of High School is another popular manhwa that’s been adapted into an anime. The main character Jin Mori takes part in a tournament where Korean high school students can compete to have their greatest wish granted.

Like Bam, Mori seems to be an ordinary kid but there’s more to this high school martial artist than meets the eye. Throughout the series, Mori meets new challengers who use unique battle styles lent to them by the gods themselves. The God of High School is a rich setting with an exciting battle system and charming characters; it’s no wonder it’s as popular as it is.

1. Kubera

Image via WEBTOON

On her 16th birthday, Kubera loses her entire village to tragedy. She would have been lost herself, if not for a magician named Asha who becomes her reluctant savior. Alongside Asha, Kubera overcomes trials and meets exciting new characters, all while unraveling the mystery around her past.

Kubera’s world is one where humans coexist with Sura, supernatural beings with animal-like forms. The rich world-building and well-written story makes this a must-read for any burgeoning manhwa fan.