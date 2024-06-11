When Is ‘One Piece’ 25th Anniversary Date?

Time goes by far too quickly for our liking. It seems like just yesterday that One Piece was about to air its first episode, introducing the Straw Hats’ story to the world. Some of you reading this were probably not even born yet, but for some of us, it really does feel that way.

For others, however, each One Piece anniversary is like a complex stab in the heart. With each passing year, we’re reminded that we still have no idea what the One Piece is. Maybe it really is the friends we made along the way — but we just don’t know it yet. At the same time, the closer we get to the end, the more finite it feels, and we’re not ready to say goodbye. Right now, though, we should celebrate its milestones, so here’s when One Piece is turning 25 — and yes, One Piece is Gen Z.

When is the One Piece 25th anniversary?

Image via Crunchyroll

The One Piece 25th anniversary is being celebrated right now! Although the exact release date for the first episode of the anime fell on October 20, 1999, an absolutely epic week-long 25th Anniversary event is currently underway all around the world, starting from June 10. On top of that, in August, we will be celebrating One Piece Day, which happens to fall in the same year the anime turns 25, so you can surely expect a lot to happen in the upcoming months.

Celebrations in the U.S. already began at the Las Vegas Sphere, with One Piece becoming the very first anime to debut on the Sphere. From displaying the Straw Hats’ Jolly Roger to showing a gigantic image of Luffy’s iconic smile, Las Vegas residents were fortunate enough to see the biggest pirate story in the world celebrated on a large scale. Secondly, the global Japanese fashion giant UNIQLO is creating a time-limited new line for One Piece Day, soon to be available in stores starting July 22.

Fans of the One Piece trading card game will also have a special gift ahead. The first world tournament will be occurring just in time to celebrate One Piece‘s 25th anniversary, holding events in Japan, as well as Hong Kong, Singapore, Los Angeles, and many other cities. It’s a great time to be a One Piece fan.

