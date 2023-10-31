The 10 best anime like ‘Record of Ragnarok’

Record of Ragnarok achieves what many anime love to tease: a proper battle between gods and humans. In the high-octane anime, mere mortals have a chance to prove their worth by battling the untouchable gods who decide their fate.

The epic storyline isn’t perfect by all means, but it does leave the viewer pumped up. With some of the most exhilarating fight scenes around, it’s enough to leave anyone breathless. Add to this a kick-ass plot, and it’s easy to binge through. However, as with all binges, it must come to an end, and similar shows will pique your interest. Here are 10 of such anime, for some more blood-pumping plots, high-stakes sequences, and in some instances, powerful gods!

10. Blood of Zeus

Set in the world of Greek mythology, this story centers on Heron, a young man living in ancient Greece. Unbeknownst to him, he is the son of Zeus and a mortal woman. As Heron begins to discover his divine heritage, he becomes embroiled in a war between the gods of Olympus and a group of powerful demons. Driven by a sense of responsibility, Heron must harness his newfound powers and rally the forces of good to defend humanity.

9. Juuni Taisen (The Zodiac War)

Juuni Taisen is set in a dark and violent world where 12 legendary warriors, each representing an animal of the Chinese zodiac, are selected to participate in a deadly tournament called the Juuni Taisen. The winner is granted one wish, no matter the magnitude, so it’s understandably a high-stakes event. Moreover, these warriors possess extraordinary abilities and skills, making them formidable adversaries. As the battles unfold, alliances are formed, secrets are revealed, and the true nature of the characters comes to light.

8. High Rise Invasion

This gripping and intense series follows the harrowing journey of a high school girl named Yuri Honjo. She soon finds herself mysteriously transported to a surreal world, trapped in an endless labyrinth of high-rise buildings connected by precarious suspension bridges. Things take a bad turn when the only inhabitants of this realm are masked figures who will stop at nothing to kill her. Her only means of survival is to evade her relentless pursuers and search for any clues or allies who can help her uncover the truth behind this twisted world.

7. Tower of God

Tower of God is a thrilling and mysterious anime that revolves around a young boy named Bam. Interestingly, he has spent his entire life beneath a colossal structure known as “the Tower,” which is said to hold the promise of granting any wish to those who reach its top. When Rachel, a girl who had been with Bam in the depths of the Tower, suddenly disappears, he decides to enter the Tower and find her. Alongside his new companions Khun and Rak, he faces a series of challenging tests, confronts devious foes, and gradually uncovers its secrets.

6. Fate/Stay Night

Based on the visual novel of the same name, Fate/Stay Night revolves around a magical battle known as the Holy Grail War; a competition where mages called Masters summon heroic spirits from history and legend, called Servants, to fight on their behalf. The story follows Shirou Emiya who, after a chance encounter with a powerful Servant named Saber, becomes entangled in the conflict. Together with Saber, Shirou joins in to win the Holy Grail, a mystical artifact capable of granting any wish.

5. Baki Hanma

Baki Hanma is an action-packed anime that follows the journey of the titular character, a young and incredibly skilled martial artist. He is the son of the world’s strongest fighter Yujiro Hanma and is determined to surpass his father and prove his worth. Along the course of the series, Baki battles in the underground world of martial arts, where fighters from around the globe gather to test their strengths and skills, facing a variety of formidable opponents as he strives to become the world’s greatest martial artist.

4. One Punch Man

This popular superhero anime revolves around Saitama, an unassuming and bald hero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. Despite his immense power, he struggles with the monotony of easily winning battles, yearning for a worthy opponent. As Saitama joins the Hero Association, he encounters a diverse cast of heroes. Together with his friends Genos, and the flamboyant Hero Association leader, Bang, he confronts various monstrous villains and supernatural evils that threaten humanity.

3. God of High School

Based on the popular webcomic of the same name, God of High School is a high-energy, action-packed anime. The story follows a group of martial artists and high school students who participate in a nationwide martial arts tournament called the God of High School. Furthermore, the tournament promises immense power and the granting of any wish to the winner. Jin Mori, a skilled fighter with a mysterious past, is the central character. Alongside Jin is Yoo Mira, a swordswoman from a famous martial arts family, and Han Daewi, a skilled fighter who joins the tournament to save a loved one.

2. Vinland Saga

Set in historical Viking Age Europe, Vinland Saga follows Thorfinn, a young warrior with a thirst for vengeance. When his father Thors, a legendary Viking, is killed, Thorfinn joins a band of mercenaries led by the cunning Askeladd and embarks on a bloody vengeful journey to find the fabled lands of Vinland.

1. Kengan Ashura

Kengan Ashura is an exhilarating anime filled with gladiator-style battles where corporations and the super-rich settle disputes through brutal hand-to-hand combat. The story follows Tokita Ouma, a talented and mysterious fighter who enters the world of the Kengan matches as a representative of the Nogi Group. As he faces off against some of the strongest and most eccentric fighters in the world, Ouma must not only prove his worth, but also uncover the secrets of the Kengan matches and his own past.