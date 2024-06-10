Seishiro Nagi in episode 20 of Blue Lock.
‘Blue Lock’ chapter 265 release date confirmed

Isagi’s joined forces with unexpected allies, but will it be enough?
Demi Phillips
Published: Jun 10, 2024

The thrilling Blue Lock sports manga ended chapter 264 with some intense moments, and saw Isagi making fresh new alliances. Fortunately, chapter 265 will soon be released, as scheduling for the manga is moving at a steady pace.

Now, with season 2 of the anime only a few months away, there’s more than enough source material to adapt. Here’s all you need to know about the release of Blue Lock Chapter 265.

Chapter 264’s recap

The chapter opened by introducing rookie left-back Kiyora Jin, who had grown up in challenging circumstances, fostering his combative spirit and adaptability. The focus then shifted to the match between Bastard München and Paris X Gen.

Isagi realized that Kaiser intended to betray him, but they still needed to work together, combining their unique strengths in a powerful attack. Despite Isagi’s reluctance, Kurona Ranze demanded that he devise an attack plan, leading Tabito Karasu to step in, ultimately allowing Isagi to join forces with Kurona and Hiori Yo.

Blue Lock chapter 256’s release date and time 

Meguru Bachira holding the football ball in Blue Lock
via Studio Eight Bit

Thankfully, there was no break this week so Blue Lock will continue with its usual release schedule. Chapter 265, “Beyond Restrictions,” will be released on June 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. The exact release time can vary depending on your time zone. For international readers, this translates to the following approximate times:

  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 8 am PT
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 10 am CT
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 11 am ET
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 3 pm GMT
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 4 pm BST
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12 am JST
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12:30 am ACST

Chapter 265 of Blue Lock will be officially available for reading on the K Manga website or app. Make sure to mark your calendars and set your reminders, so you don’t miss out on the latest installment of this captivating sports saga.

Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.