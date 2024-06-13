How tall is Pickle in ‘Baki’?

Bigger is better, right? That’s what they say, anyway. And if that’s true, then Pickle must be the best of the best in Baki.

Pickle is a prehistoric man who was excavated from a saline rock formation. His name, “Pickle,” comes from the fact that he was found preserved, much like vegetables are preserved in pickling. So, this dude is old. Like, really old. He appears as an immensely muscular man, more beast than human in some ways. His features are rugged and his expressions are often wild.

Of course, Pickle doesn’t speak any modern language and communicates instead through grunts and actions. You would expect this from someone who has never encountered modern civilization. But who needs chitchat when you’re built like a tank?

Our doors just can’t handle the girth of Pickle

Standing at a colossal 245cm, our man Pickle towers over most. Despite his massive size and overwhelming raw strength, his encounter with Baki in the Pickle Wars Saga, who is a mere 168cm, is a classic David vs. Goliath setup. Baki embodies every martial art form you’ve probably heard of (and several you haven’t), and he knew his techniques could overcome any physical disadvantages.

Fists flew, bones cracked, and egos were bruised. In the end, Baki “pickled” Pickle’s chances of winning (Sorry, I couldn’t resist). So yeah, being big doesn’t always guarantee you the championship belt in this anime universe.

After his initial arc, Pickle continues to appear in subsequent series. He is also featured in Baki-Dou, which is the fourth series of the manga.

