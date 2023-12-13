‘Solo Leveling’: How many Monarchs are there?

If the anime trailers for Solo Leveling are any indication, 2024 will be off to a great start.

In his journey to level up, Sung Jinwoo faces several foes and adversaries, but the most powerful in this supernatural realm are the Monarchs. These powerful beings play a crucial role in shaping the fate of the story’s universe. Even though four trailers have already been released, we’ve still not gotten a proper glimpse of the Monarchs.

Who are the Monarchs?

In the world of Solo Leveling, Monarchs are exceptionally powerful entities that hold dominion over different forces, such as the Monarch of Frost or the Monarch of Beast. Born from darkness, these beings are the epitome of evil and are intent on wiping out the human race. The Monarchs are characterized by their immense strength, unique abilities, and an air of enigma that shrouds their motives.

As Sung Jinwoo rises to power, he finds himself entangled in the complex web of relationships and conflicts involving these formidable beings. With only Jinwoo and his secret sponsor, the Monarch of Shadows, standing between the other Monarchs and their goal, the fate of both the human world and the supernatural realm hangs in a delicate balance.

How Many Monarchs Are There?

The narrative introduces several Monarchs, each associated with a particular elemental force or aspect of destruction. These beings are often in conflict with one another, with their actions influencing the trajectory of the storyline. Overall, there are nine Monarchs in the Solo Leveling universe.

Monarch of White Flames, Baran: Known by the title of the King of Demons, Baran stands as a ruthless and bold sovereign unflinchingly facing the prospect of death. He wields the ability to summon his demon army using portals and unleash torrents of lightning bolts from his mouth.

Monarch of the Beginning, Legia: The mysterious figure known as the King of Giants, and Monarch of the Beginning, is a muscular man acclaimed for his cunning nature. He also commands the unique ability to cast a spell compelling both himself and a chosen person to be incapable of deceiving each other.

Monarch of Frost: The Frost Monarch, an elderly elf and reigning monarch of the Snow Folk, is known for his arrogance and condescension. Despite harboring a disdain for needless conflict, his calm facade shatters when confronted with a power surpassing his own, transforming him into a reckless individual. He commands the art of Ice Magic and is capable of inducing sleep in humans with a snap of his fingers.

Monarch of Destruction, Antares: Recognized as the King of Dragons, Antares is a contemptuous individual with an unrestrained enjoyment for slaughtering humans. As the most powerful Monarch, a mere shout from Antares induces fear and despair in those weaker than him, while he can unleash torrents of fire with his breath.

Monarch of Plagues, Querehsha: The Monarch of Insects is an alluring yet bloodthirsty woman who takes pleasure in hunting and killing her prey. Proficient in shaping objects with her mana, she can also secrete venom from her body. Additionally, she exhibits swift regenerative capabilities and holds the power to reanimate and control the deceased through the use of parasites.

Beast Monarch: The Monarch of Beasts is a belligerent and haughty individual fueled by an intense bloodlust for those he deems as foes. The Beast Monarch commands impressive speed, telekinesis, and near-instantaneous regenerative abilities.

Shadow Monarch, Ashborn: Monarch of Shadows and Ruler of the Dead, Ashborn stands out as the only Monarch deeply invested in preserving life and has a benevolent attitude toward humans. Exhausted by never-ending war, he harbors a profound yearning for peace. He can employ his shadows as portals for teleportation.

Iron Body Monarch: The Monarch of Monstrous Humanoids is an egotistical and overconfident individual with an intense disdain for humans. Despite his towering pride, he ranks among the weaker Monarchs, possessing only physical strength and telepathy as his sole abilities.

Monarch of Transfiguration, Yogumunt: Yogumunt, the Monarch of Demonic Spectres, is a haughty and prideful old man who regards humans as a frail and inferior species. Despite his pride, he swiftly acknowledges and concedes defeat in the presence of superior power.

As the storyline progresses and Sung Jinwoo faces new challenges, readers of the webtoon and the upcoming anime watchers can expect the enigma of the Monarchs to play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of the characters and the world they inhabit.