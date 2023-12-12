‘Solo Leveling’: Anime release date, trailer, cast, plot, and studio

The days are inching closer, as the release of the anime version of Solo Leveling is underway.



The South Korean webtoon became a huge sensation upon release in 2018. With a phenomenal 14-volume run, which lasted until 2021, the travails of Sung Jinwoo to become a supreme hunter rapidly became a major hit.

After much anticipation, an anime adaptation was announced at Anime Expo 2022, and after a series of delays, will finally be released in 2024. Overall, the webtoon has captured the hearts of millions with its gripping storyline and intense action sequences, and now, fans will see these characters come to life in just a few short weeks.

When will Solo Leveling be released?

【New Trailer】

Solo Leveling Anime

Scheduled for January 6, 2024!



ED: "request" by krage



✨More: https://t.co/huBJiLe5gj pic.twitter.com/9jJwFfGESV — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 10, 2023

Fans don’t have to wait too long until they see Sung Jinwoo grow and become the greatest hunter alive. A very recent update from AnimeTV’s Twitter account has confirmed that the anime will premiere on Jan. 6, 2024.

Four trailers released

Since the announcement that Solo Leveling will be getting an anime adaptation, four trailers have been released. The first look at the anime was released in July 2022.

The second trailer dropped a month later in August, giving us a slightly deeper glimpse of Sung Jinwoo’s struggle to become a stronger hunter. The trailer also shared some information about other characters in the story.

The third trailer released in October revealed more of the manga’s world-building, and who the hunters are. We also get to see why Sung Jinwoo is desperate to be a strong hunter. Moreover, the trailer unveils a lot about the events that will take place in the first few episodes.

Just released a few hours ago, the fourth trailer shows more of Sung JinWoo’s. More specifically, it gives us a glimpse of what he looks like after his second awakening and levelling up. Finally, the fourth trailer also gave information about the opening and closing theme songs. The opening theme for the anime is “LEveL,” performed by Hiroyuki Sawano and Tomorrow X Together. The closing theme is “request” by Krage.

Cast

Along with the second trailer released in August, the main cast of the anime was revealed. Here’s a list of the anime’s characters, and the voices behind them:

Taito Ban as Sung Jinwoo

Hiroki Touchi as Baek Yoonho

Haruna Mikawa as Sung Jinah

Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-In

Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jung-In

Banjo Ginga as Go Gunhee

Makoto Nakamura as Yoo Jinho

Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchul

Solo Leveling: The plot

Written by Chugong, and illustrated by the late artist DUBU, Solo Leveling is set in a world where gates to dungeons suddenly appear, unleashing monsters and challenges that threaten humanity. The story follows Sung Jinwoo who starts as the weakest among the E-rank hunters but everything changes when he dies and reawakens with a unique ability.

Viewers will watch his evolution from a struggling hunter to an unparalleled force as he undertakes quests, battles formidable foes, and uncovers the mysteries of the strange dungeons. Without delving too much into spoilers, the plot takes unexpected twists and turns, introducing new characters, alliances, and adversaries. Moreover, the anime’s world-building is intricate, and the author skillfully balances action with character development, providing readers with a well-rounded and engaging story.

Studio

Solo Leveling has been taken up by A-1 Pictures, which is popular for animating classics like Black Butler, Fairytail, Seven Deadly Sins, and Erased. Shunsuke Nakashige, known for directing anime like Sword Art Online and Re: Zero, will also be working on Solo Leveling. Noboru Kimura will be the head writer, and Tomoko Sudo will work as the head of character design. Another exciting addition to the production crew is Hiroyuki Sawano, the popular composer well-known for his work in Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Kill La Kill, and most notably, Attack on Titan.

Conclusion

Solo Leveling is a must-watch for fans of the action-fantasy genre, and its popularity is a testament to that. As audiences worldwide await the anime release to fully experience the thrill of Sung Jin-Woo’s journey, we hope that the anime adaptation lives up to the webtoon’s quality.