All ‘Detective Conan’ filler episodes in order

If you’re a child of the ’90s, you most definitely have heard about Detective Conan; the teenage detective who has been transformed into a child, and must now try to catch the mysterious organization behind it all — all while solving a number of cases along the way, of course.

The first Detective Conan manga chapter was published in Japan, in 1994, and it took only two years for it to be adapted into an anime series, which premiered in 1996. This adaptation was a major success, paving the way for other media adaptations, like animated movies, video games, and even live-action adaptations. Another proof of the anime’s success is its vast number of seasons over the past 25 years – 31 seasons so far, to be exact. With more than 1000 episodes, Detective Conan is without a doubt one of the longest-running anime of all time. Although its creator, Gosho Aoyama, has stated that the end is near, currently there is no official confirmation of when that will be.

While some new viewers might rejoice at the thought of so much content to go through, others might understandably find it overwhelming. If you’re one of those people, thankfully for you, Detective Conan has a huge number of filler episodes, which means you can skip those without missing out on important canon details. For your convenience, here’s a detailed list of Detective Conan filler episodes in order, and organized by season.

Season 1

Episode 6, “The Valentine Murder Case”

Episode 14, “The Mysterious Sniper Message Case”

Episode 17, “The Department Store Hijack”

Episode 19, “The Elevator Murder Case”

Episode 21, “The TV Drama Murder Case”

Episode 24, “The Case of the Mysterious Woman with Amnesia”

Episode 25, “The Fake Ransom Case”

Episode 26, “John the Dog’s Murder Case”

Season 2

Episode 29, “The Computer Murder Case”

Episode 30, “The Alibi Testimony Murder Case”

Episode 33, The Detective League Survival Case”

Episode 36, “The Monday, 7:30pm Murder Case”

Episode 37, “The Cactus Flower Murder Case”

Episode 41, “The Shredded Championship Flag Case”

Episode 44, “The Three Hotta Siblings Murder Case”

Episode 45, “The Face Pack Murder Case”

Episode 47, “The Sports Club Murder Case”

Episode 51, “The Golf Range Murder Case”

Episode 53, “The Mystery Weapon Murder”

Season 3

Episode 55, “The Train Trick Murder Case”

Episode 56, “The Ojamanbo Murder Case”

Episode 59, “The First Errand Murder”

Episode 61, “The Ghost Ship Murder Case (Part One)”

Episode 62, “The Ghost Ship Murder Case (Part Two)”

Episode 64, “The Third Set of Fingerprints Murder Case”

Episode 65, “The Crabs and Whale Kidnapping Case”

Episode 66, “The Pitch Dark Road Murder Case”

Episode 67, “The Stage Actress Murder Case”

Episode 71, “The Stalker Murder Case”

Episode 73, “The Junior Detective League Shipwreck Case”

Episode 74, “The Shinigami Jinnai Murder Case”

Episode 79, “The Bank Robbery Murder Case”

Episode 80, “The Hobo Artist Murder Case”

Season 4

Episode 83, “The General Hospital Murder Case”

Episode 87, “The Crane’s Return of a Favor Murder Case”

Episode 88, “The Dracula Manor Murder Case (Part One)”

Episode 89, “The Dracula Manor Murder Case (Part Two)”

Episode 90, “The Flower Scent Murder Case”

Episode 92, “The Traverse of Terror Murder Case” (Part One)”

Episode 93, “The Traverse of Terror Murder Case” (Part Two)”

Episode 94, “The Snow Woman Legend Murder Case”

Episode 95, “Kogoro’s Date Murder Case”

Episode 97, “The Farewell Wine Murder Case”

Episode 106, “The Scoop Photograph Murder Case”

Season 5

Episode 107, “The Mystery of the Mole Alien (Part One)”

Episode 108, “The Mystery of the Mole Alien (Part Two)”

Episode 109, “The Great Detective League Pursuit Case”

Episode 111, “The Cooking Classroom Murder Case”

Episode 112, “The Seven Mysteries of Teitan Elementary”

Episode 119, “The Kamen Yaiba Murder Case”

Episode 120, “The Honey Cocktail Murder Case”

Episode 123, “The Weather Lady Abduction Case”

Episode 124, “A Mysterious Sniper Murder Case (Part One)”

Episode 125, “A Mysterious Sniper Murder Case (Part Two)”

Episode 126, “The Traveling Drama Troupe Murder Case (Part One)”

Episode 127, “The Traveling Drama Troupe Murder Case (Part Two)”

Season 6

Episode 135, “The Disappearing Weapon Case”

Episode 140, “SOS! Message From Amy”

Episode 143, “The Suspicious Astronomical Observation”

Episode 148, “The Sudden Street Car Stopping Case”

Episode 149, “The Amusement Park Bungee Jumping Case”

Episode 150, “The Truth of the Exploding Car Case (Part One)”

Episode 151, “The Truth of the Exploding Car Case (Part Two)”

Episode 152, “The Mysterious Old Man Disappearance Case”

Episode 155, “The Key in the Water Locked Room Case”

Episode 158, “The Silent Ring Line”

Episode 159, “The Bizarre Legend of the Five Storied Pagoda (Part One)”

Episode 160, “The Bizarre Legend of the Five Storied Pagoda (Part Two)”

Episode 161, “The Murder Floating in Ryusuitei”

Season 7

Episode 165, “The Disappearing Junior Detective League Case”

Episode 169, “Venus’ Kiss”

Episode 175, “The Man Who Was Killed Four Times”

Episode 179, “The Coffee Shop Truck’s Wild Entrance Case”

Episode 180, “The Nocturne of Red Murderous Intent (Part One)”

Episode 181, “The Nocturne of Red Murderous Intent (Part Two)”

Episode 182, “The Big Investigation of the Nine Doors”

Episode 183, “A Dangerous Recipe”

Episode 184, “A Cursed Mask Coldly Laughs”

Episode 185, “The Murdered Famous Detective (Part One)”

Episode 186, “The Murdered Famous Detective (Part Two)”

Episode 187, “The Mysterious Gun Rings in the Dark”

Season 8

Episode 196, “The Invisible Weapon, Rachel’s First Investigation”

Episode 197, “The Super Car’s Trap (Part One)”

Episode 198, “The Super Car’s Trap (Part Two)”

Episode 201, “The Tenth Passenger (Part One)

Episode 202, “The Tenth Passenger (Part Two)”

Episode 203, “The Black Wing of Icarus (Part One)”

Episode 204, “The Black Wing of Icarus (Part Two)”

Episode 207, “The Deduction That Was Too Good”

Episode 208, “The Entrance to the Maze: The Anger of Colossus”

Episode 209, “The Falling from Mt. Ryushin Case”

Episode 210, “The Water Palace of 5 Colors (Part One)”

Episode 211, “The Water Palace of Five Colors (Part Two)”

Episode 214, “The Mysterious Retro Room Case”

Episode 215, “The Bay of Revenge (Part One)”

Episode 216, “The Bay of Revenge (Part Two)”

Season 9

Episode 225, “The Secret of the High Sales”

Episode 232, “The Apartment Degradation Case”

Episode 235, “The Locked Wine Cellar”

Episode 236, “The Nanki Shirahama Mystery Tour (Part One)”

Episode 237, “The Nanki Shirahama Mystery Tour (Part Two)”

Episode 245, “The Gun Shot in the Sunflower Building”

Episode 248, “The Alibi of the Soothing Forest”

Episode 251, “The Tragedy at the OK Corral”

Episode 252, “The Kidnapper in the Picture”

Season 10

Episode 255, “The 14th Round of the Matsue Tamatsukuri Linked Verse Contest (Part One)”

Episode 256, “The 14th Round of the Matsue Tamatsukuri Linked Verse Contest (Part Two)”

Episode 257, “The extremely Strange Punishment from Heaven”

Episode 260, “The Shaking Restaurant”

Episode 261, “The Fearful Legend of the Snowy Night (Part One)”

Episode 262, “The Fearful Legend of the Snowy Night (Part Two)”

Episode 264, “Courtroom Battle: Kisaki vs. Kogoro (Part One)”

Episode 265, “Courtroom Battle: Kisaki vs. Kogoro (Part Two)”

Episode 273, “Old Lady’s Quiz Disappearance Case”

Episode 276, “Case of the Missing Policeman’s Notebook”

Episode 281, “The Small Eye-Witnesses”

Episode 282, “Mystery of the Water Flowing Stone Garden (Part One)”

Episode 283, “Mystery of the Water Flowing Stone Garden (Part Two)”

Season 11

Episode 294, “Smash of Love and Determination (Part One)”

Episode 295, “Smash of Love and Determination (Part Two)”

Episode 296, “Houseboat Fishing Shock”

Episode 297, “Courtroom Confrontation II: Kisaki vs. Kujo (Part One)”

Episode 298, “Courtroom Confrontation II: Kisaki vs. Kujo (Part Two)”

Episode 299, “Kanmon Strait of Friendship and Murderous Intent (Part One)”

Episode 300, “Kanmon Strait of Friendship and Murderous Intent (Part Two)”

Episode 303, “The Victim Who Came Back”

Episode 314, “Broken Fence of the Observatory”

Episode 315, “Place Exposed to the Sun”

Season 12

Episode 318, “Cigar Case of Good Fortune (Part One)”

Episode 319, “Cigar Case of Good Fortune (Part Two)”

Episode 320, “Ninja Art: The Art of Alibi Construction”

Episode 321, “The Vanished Kidnapper’s Getaway Car (Part One)”

Episode 322, “The Vanished Kidnapper’s Getaway Car (Part Two)”

Episode 328, “Mystery of the Birthday Wine”

Episode 337, “Hidden Facts of the Accidental Fall”

Episode 342, “Bride of Huis Ten Bosch”

Episode 348, “Love, a Ghost, and a World’s Inheritance (Part One)”

Episode 349, “Love, a Ghost, and a World’s Inheritance (Part Two)”

Episode 352, “The Tragedy of The Fishing Tournament (Part One)”

Episode 353, “The Tragedy of The Fishing Tournament (Part Two)”

Season 13

Episode 357, “Sweetheart is an Illusion of Spring”

Episode 360, “A Mysterious Spring Beetle”

Episode 363, “The City’s Crows”

Episode 364, “Synchronicity Case (Part one)”

Episode 365, “Synchronicity Case (Part Two)”

Episode 368, “The Candy House the Witch Lives In”

Episode 369, “Lucky Man’s Suspense”

Episode 370, “Running Away in a Game”

Episode 373, “Poisonous Spider Trap”

Episode 376, “Time Limit at Three O’clock”

Episode 377, “Momotaro Mystery Solving Tour (Part One)”

Episode 378, “Momotaro Mystery Solving Tour (Part Two)”

Episode 379, “Case of the Long Sleeved Kimono at the Hidden Hot Spring on a Snowy Night (Part One)”

Episode 380, “Case of the Long Sleeved Kimono at the Hidden Hot Spring on a Snowy Night (Part Two)”

Episode 384, “The Target is Kogoro Mori!”

Episode 388, “Kogoro Gets Drunk in Satsuma (Part One)”

Episode 389, “Kogoro Gets Drunk in Satsuma (Part Two)”

Season 14

Episode 392, “The Mysterious Height Difference of 20cm”

Episode 393, “A Kidnapping Case… So It Seems”

Episode 397, “Spicy, Bitter, Sweet Soup”

Episode 403, “The Mysterious Angel’s Mansion (Part One)”

Episode 404, “The Mysterious Angel’s Mansion (Part Two)”

Episode 405, “Man Who Went to Call For an Ambulance”

Episode 409, “The Simultaneous Stage Advance and Kidnapping (Part One)”

Episode 410, “The Simultaneous Stage Advance and Kidnapping (Part Two)”

Episode 413, “The Mystery of the Half-Completed Crime”

Episode 414, “The Detective Boys Blue Bird Chase”

Episode 418, “Home of Beika’s Grenier”

Episode 419, “Sword of the Eight-Headed Serpent (Part One)”

Episode 420, “Sword of the Eight-Headed Serpent (Part Two)”

Episode 423, “Detective Boys and the Four Aomushi Brothers”

Episode 424, “The Photograph Mail From a Clown”

Episode 426, “Love Letter to Ran”

Season 15

Episode 433, “Conan-A Strange Child”

Episode 434, “The Great Dog Coeur’s Triumph”

Episode 437, “Ueto Aya and Shinichi – The Promise from Four Years Ago”

Episode 439, “And It’d Be Nice If Everybody Disappeared”

Episode 440, “The Stunt Car’s Utmost Limit”

Episode 441, “Final ‘Ahh'”

Episode 442, “The Man Obstructing the Steel Frame”

Episode 448, “Meguro’s Sanma Case”

Episode 450, “Trick vs. Magic (Part One)”

Episode 451, “Trick vs. Magic (Part Two)”

Episode 452, “The Mysterious Person From the Konpira Troupe”

Episode 456, “The Mystery I Loved”

Episode 459, “A Mysterious Man – Overly Strict With Regulations”

Episode 461, “The Missing Page”

Season 16

Episode 468, “The Mysterious Case Near the Pond”

Episode 471, “The Out of Control Rental Car”

Episode 475, “Bad Luck Grand Prix”

Episode 478, “Real 30 Minutes”

Episode 480, “Yellow Alibi”

Episode 483, “The Missing Policeman”

Episode 486, “Maneki Neko From the Right to the Left”

Episode 489, “Courtroom Confrontation III Prosecutor as Eyewitness

Season 17

Episode 512, “The Broken Horoscope”

Episode 518, “Meiji Restoration Mystery Tour: Investigation Chapter”

Episode 519, “Meiji Restoration Mystery Tour: Decipher Chapter”

Episode 520, “Indictment by Red Wine”

Season 18

Episode 527, “Evil Intent Hidden Behind a Mask”

Episode 536, “The Secret of the Vanished Masterpiece”

Episode 539, “The Inheritance to a Foolish Person”

Episode 340, “The Day Kogoro Mori Discontinues His Detective Business (Part One)”

Episode 541, “The Day Kogoro Mori Discontinues His Detective Business (Part Two)”

Episode 544, “The Hand That Plays in Dissonance”

Episode 547, “Two Days with the Culprit (First Day)”

Episode 548, “Two Days with the Culprit (Second Day)”

Episode 553, “The Interrogation Room”

Episode 554, “Stork Mystery Tour (Ran’s Search Part)”

Episode 555, “Stork Mystery Tour (Haruna’s Tracking Part)”

Episode 556, “The Fearful Intersection”

Episode 562, “The Kidnapping of Rainbow Colors”

Episode 565, “The Witness That Cannot Be Seen”

Season 19

Episode 566, “The Partner is Santa-san”

Episode 567, “The Intention to Murder Befalling in an Open-air Bath”

Episode 570, “The Crime That Has Zero Possibility to Be Proven”

Episode 577, “The Fireflies That Light Up the Truth”

Episode 582, “The Night the Zombie Died”

Episode 588, “The Trap of the Rooftop Farm”

Episode 591, “The House With an Aquarium”

Episode 594, “The Seven Wonders Tour in Hiroshima and Miyajima (Miyajima Part)”

Episode 595, “The Seven Wonders Tour in Hiroshima and Miyajima (Hiroshima Part)”

Episode 596, “The Alibi That Fell”

Episode 599, “Friend of Justice”

Episode 602, “The Devil Hiding at the Tennis Court”

Episode 603, “The Seance’s Double Locked Room Mystery (First Locked Room)”

Episode 604, “The Seance’s Double Locked Room Mystery (Second Locked Room)”

Episode 605, “The Seance’s Double Locked Room Mystery (Opening of the Locked Room)”

Season 20

Episode 606, “Courtroom Confrontation IV: Juror Sumiko Kobayashi (Part One)”

Episode 607, “Courtroom Confrontation IV: Juror Sumiko Kobayashi (Part Two)”

Episode 629, “The Shooting of the Promotional Video Case (Part One)”

Episode 630, “The Shooting of the Promotional Video Case (Part Two)”

Episode 631, “What the Floral Clock Knew”

Episode 634, “The Crime Scene is a Very Narrow Shop”

Episode 635, “Beware of Dieting”

Episode 636, “The Most Useful School in the World Case (Part One)”

Episode 637, “The Most Useful School in the World Case (Part Two)”

Episode 638, “Solving Mysteries at the Red Leaf Palace (Part One)”

Episode 639, “Solving Mysteries at the Red Leaf Palace (Part Two)”

Episode 640, “The Memory Trip of the Eight Sketches (Okayama Part)”

Episode 641, “The Memory Trip of the Eight Sketches (Kurashiki Part)”

Season 21

Episode 658, “The Hot Trap in Chocolate”

Episode 663, “The Mountain Beetle Chase”

Episode 664, “The Great Dog Coeur’s Triumph Two”

Episode 665, “Suspicion of Initial K”

Episode 666, “The Intimidator In a Rainy Night”

Episode 669, “Treasure in the Tower of Darkness (Part One)”

Episode 670, “Treasure in the Tower of Darkness (Part Two)”

Episode 677, “The Sandy Beach with No Footprints”

Episode 678, “Nagasaki Mystery Theater (Bakumatsu Part)”

Episode 679, “Nagasaki Mystery Theater (Present-Day Part)”

Episode 680, “Cactus Rhapsody”

Season 22

Episode 686, “The Car Carrying a Time Bomb”

Episode 687, “The Unsolvable Ice Trap”

Episode 688, “Detective Takagi Picked Up 30 Million Yen”

Episode 689, “Messages From the Client”

Episode 692, “The Night Cherry Blossom Route on Sumida River (Part One)”

Episode 693, “The Night Cherry Blossom Route on Sumida River (Part Two)”

Episode 694, “The Missing Japanese Sweet in the Old Shop”

Episode 695, “The Roses in the Vineyard”

Episode 696, “The Stormy Flowerbed Conspiracy”

Episode 697, “The Window of the Girls Academy”

Episode 698, “No Way! The UFO Crash Case”

Episode 707, “The Framed Great Detective” – CONTINUED

Episode 709, “The Case of the Unconfirmed Crash”

Episode 716, “Dancing Demon in the Noh Mask Mansion (Part One)”

Episode 717, “Dancing Demon in the Noh Mask Mansion (Part Two)”

Episode 718, “Circuit of the Devil”

Season 23

Episode 719, “A Dispute Over a Platinum Ticket”

Episode 720, “The Mystery Tour of Fire and Water (Aso Part)”

Episode 721, “The Mystery Tour of Fire and Water (Kumamoto Part)”

Episode 726, “A Happy E-mail Brings Sadness”

Episode 729, “The Diamond, the Painting, and the Great Actress”

Episode 730, “The Figure That Was Too Good”

Episode 733, “The Wedding Reception and the Two Gunshots”

Episode 735, “The Coded Invitation”

Episode 736, “The Secret of the Statue of Kogoro Mouri”

Episode 737, “The Suspicious Walking Path”

Season 24

Episode 742, “The Promise with the J-League”

Episode 743, “Two Overlapping Accidents”

Episode 750, “The Man Betrayed by the Sea”

Episode 753, “The Blind Spot in the Share House”

Episode 757, “The Comedian Who Turned Himself In (Part One)”

Episode 758, “The Comedian Who Turned Himself In (Part Two)”

Episode 761, “Kaga Hyakumangoku Mystery Tour (Kanazawa Part)”

Episode 762, “Kaga Hyakumangoku Mystery Tour (Kaga Part)”

Episode 767, “The Lover Gone Missing in a Snowstorm”

Episode 768, “Ai Haibara Imprisonment Case”

Episode 769, “The Troublesome Emergency Patient”

Episode 774, “Munch’s Missing Scream”

Episode 775, “The Manipulated Great Detective (Part One)”

Episode 776, “The Manipulated Great Detective (Part Two)”

Episode 777, “Detective Boys vs. Detective Elderlies”

Episode 778, “The Mirage of Missing Angel”

Season 25

Episode 784, “Welcome to Club Orihime”

Episode 789, “The Queen’s Weather Forecast”

Episode 790, “Bekapon’s Bleeding Service”

Episode 791, “Detective Takagi on the Run in Handcuffs”

Episode 794, “Bodyguard Kogoro Mori”

Episode 795, “The Secret of the Missing Young Lady”

Episode 796, “Inseparable Couple’s Strategy”

Episode 797, “The Dreaming Girl’s Confusing Deduction”

Episode 798, “The Moving Target”

Episode 799, “Detective Boys’ Locked Room Mystery Battle”

Episode 800, “Chase 100 Million Yen”

Episode 801, “Tottori Sand Dunes Mystery Tour (Kurayoshi Part)”

Episode 802, “Tottori Sand Dunes Mystery Tour (Tottori Part)”

Episode 803, “Pitfall of Fire Precautions”

Episode 804, “Conan and Ebizō’s Kabuki Jūhachiban Mystery (Part One)”

Episode 805, “Conan and Ebizō’s Kabuki Jūhachiban Mystery (Part Two)”

Episode 806, “The Ventriloquist’s Illusion (Part One)”

Episode 807, “The Ventriloquist’s Illusion (Part Two)”

Episode 813, “The Shadow Approaching Amuro”

Episode 816, “Regrettable and Kind Alien”

Episode 817, “Missing Fiancée”

Season 26

Episode 818, “Kogoro’s Great Pursuit of Anger (Part One)”

Episode 819, “Kogoro’s Great Pursuit of Anger (Part Two)”

Episode 820, “Seven People in the Waiting Room”

Episode 821, “The Secret of the Dongara-ji”

Episode 824, “The Detective Boys Get Out of the Rain”

Episode 825, “The Tidal Park Comeback Case”

Episode 826, “The Beauty, the Lie, and the Secret”

Episode 829, “The Mysterious Boy”

Episode 833, “The Great Detective’s Weakness”

Episode 834, “The Man Who Died Twice (Part One)”

Episode 835, “The Man Who Died Twice (Part Two)”

Episode 838, “Mystery in a Hot Air Balloon”

Episode 839, “You Can Hear the Tengu’s Voice”

Episode 840, “The Last Gift”

Episode 841, “The Rainy Bus Stop”

Episode 842, “Turning Point on a Driving Date”

Episode 845, “Conan Cornered in the Darkness (Part One)”

Episode 846, “Conan Cornered in the Darkness (Part Two)”

Episode 851, “The Descent Into Hell Tour of Love (Beppu Chapter)”

Episode 852, “The Descent Into Hell Tour of Love (Oita Chapter)”

Episode 855, “Mystery of the Missing Black Belt”

Episode 856, “The Socialite Couple’s Secret”

Season 27

Episode 857, “The Shifting Mystery of Beika City (Part One)”

Episode 858, “The Shifting Mystery of Beika City (Part Two)”

Episode 859, “The Dark Mountain Route”

Episode 860, “The Security System’s Pitfall”

Episode 865, “The Foul-Mouthed Myna Bird”

Episode 868, “The Whistling Bookstore”

Episode 869, “Conan Disappears Over a Cliff (Part One)”

Episode 870, “Conan Disappears Over a Cliff (Part Two)”

Episode 871, “The Nobunaga 450 Case”

Episode 875, “The Mysterious Prophetic Buddha”

Episode 876, “The Mechanical Eyewitness”

Episode 877, “A Pair of Crossing Fates”

Episode 880, “The Detective Boys and the Haunted House”

Episode 883, “The Pop-up Book Bomber (Part One)”

Episode 884, “The Pop-up Book Bomber (Part Two)”

Episode 891, “Bakumatsu Revolution Mystery Tour (Yamaguchi Arc)”

Episode 892, “Bakumatsu Revolution Mystery Tour (Hagi Arc)”

Episode 893, “The Mystery of the Michelin Starred Restaurant”

Season 28

Episode 898, “The Melting Cake!”

Episode 899, “The Real Culprit’s Scream”

Episode 900, “Solving Mysteries in a Locked Room”

Episode 903, “Birds of a Feather at Loggerheads”

Episode 904, “Result of the Draw”

Episode 905, “Eyewitness Testimony Seven Years Later (Part One)”

Episode 906, “Eyewitness Testimony Seven Years Later (Part Two)”

Episode 907, “The J-League Bodyguard”

Episode 908, “Friendship Washed Away in the Riverbed”

Episode 911, “The Job Request From Inspector Megure”

Episode 912, “The Detective Boys Become Models”

Episode 913, “Conan Kidnapped (Part One)”

Episode 914, “Conan Kidnapped (Part Two)”

Episode 915, “High School Girl Detective Suzuki Sonoko”

Episode 918, “The Mini Patrol Car Police’s Big Chase”

Episode 921, “The Murderous Carpool”

Episode 922, “The Disappeared Detective Boys”

Episode 923, “A Day Without Conan”

Episode 924, “The Sun Sets Over Tangerine Fields”

Season 29

Episode 929, “A Woman Standing by the Window (Part One)”

Episode 930, “A Woman Standing by the Window (Part Two)”

Episode 931, “The Northern Kyushu Mystery Tour (Kokura Arc)”

Episode 932, “The Northern Kyushu Mystery Tour (Moji Arc)”

Episode 933, “The Thoroughbred Kidnapping (Part One)”

Episode 934, “The Thoroughbred Kidnapping (Part Two)”

Episode 935, “The Fortune Teller and the Three Customers”

Episode 936, “Intrigue at the Food Court”

Episode 937, “The Killer Fist of Talos (Part One)”

Episode 938, “The Killer Fist of Talos (Part Two)”

Episode 939, “The Dangerous Fossil Finding Trip”

Episode 940, “The Missing Girlfriend”

Episode 943, “Tokyo Barls Collection”

Episode 944, “The Cost of Likes (Part One)”

Episode 945, “The Cost of Likes (Part Two)”

Episode 946, “The Cursed Tears of Borgia (Part One)”

Episode 947, “The Cursed Tears of Borgia, Part Two!”

Episode 948, “The Man Crushed by a Dinosaur”

Episode 949, “The Radio Questions and Concerns Show (Challenge Arc)”

Episode 950, “The Radio Questions and Concerns Show (Solution Arc)”

Episode 951, “The Whistling Bookstore Two”

Episode 955, “The Secret of the Insect Man”

Episode 956, “The Mystery-Solving Water Taxi (Part One)”

Episode 957, “The Mystery-Solving Water Taxi (Part Two)”

Episode 958, “The Poodle and the Shotgun (Part One)”

Episode 959, “The Poodle and the Shotgun (Part Two)”

Season 30

Episode 960, “Miss Lonely and the Detective Boys”

Episode 961, “The Glamping Mystery”

Episode 962, “Mori Kogoro’s Grand Lecture (Part One)”

Episode 963, “Mori Kogoro’s Grand Lecture (Part Two)”

Episode 964, “Mori Kogoro’s Grand Lecture (Part Three)”

Episode 965, “Kaiju Gomera VS Kamen Yaiba (Prologue)”

Episode 966, “Kaiju Gomera VS Kamen Yaiba (Interlude)”

Episode 967, “Kaiju Gomera VS Kamen Yaiba (Climax)”

Episode 968, “Kaiju Gomera VS Kamen Yaiba (Finale)”

Episode 969, “The Young Kaga Lady’s Mystery Tour (Part One)”

Episode 970, “The Young Kaga Lady’s Mystery Tour (Part Two)”

Episode 975, “The Secret of the Search for His Wife”

Episode 976, “Follow Them! Detective Taxi”

Episode 977, “The Broken Fishbowl”

Episode 978, “The Case On the Opposite Shore”

Episode 979, “Leading a Detective Around By the Nose”

Episode 980, “An Encouragement of the Perfect Crime”

Episode 981, “Welcome to Bocchan Restaurant (Part One)”

Episode 982, “Welcome to Bocchan Restaurant (Part Two)”

Episode 985, “The Two Faces (Part One)”

Episode 986, “The Two Faces (Part Two)”

Episode 987, “The Company Dissolution Party”

Episode 988, “The Feuding Girls”

Episode 989, “The Case of Ayumi’s Illustrated Diary”

Episode 990, “The Automatic Tragedy (Part One)”

Episode 991, “The Automatic Tragedy (Part Two)”

Episode 992, “Murder at the Townhouse Café”

Episode 996, “The Skilled Hawk Hides His Crimes”

Episode 997, “Intrigue at Smile Village”

Episode 998, “The Frying Pan of Hatred”

Episode 999, “Troublesome Kindness”

Season 31

Episode 1002, “The Beika City Shopping Center Garbage Bin Mystery”

Episode 1006, “Who Poisoned the Victim?”

Episode 1007, “Out For Revenge (Part One)”

Episode 1008, “Out For Revenge (Part Two)”

Episode 1009, “The Lost Article That Smells Like a Case”

Episode 1010, “The Idol Whose Smile Disappeared”

Episode 1013, “The Man Who Loved Too Much”

Episode 1014, “The Novelist Known as the Demon King”

Episode 1015, “Stakeout”

Episode 1016, “The Monorail Sniper Case (Part One)”

Episode 1017, “The Monorail Sniper Case (Part Two)”

Episode 1021, “Rondo in Bad Company”

Episode 1022, “The Cursed Museum”

Episode 1023, “The Whistling Bookstore Three”

Episode 1026, “The Wordless Witness”

Episode 1027, “Beyond the Curtain”

Episode 1028, “Ballad of the Woman Who Loved Cake”

Episode 1030, “The Blank Year (Part One)”

Episode 1031, “The Blank Year (Part Two)”

Episode 1032, “Mori Ran, the Model”

Episode 1036, “Whiteout (Part One)”

Episode 1037, “Whiteout (Part Two)”

Episode 1039, “The Flying Jack-o’-lantern”

Episode 1040, “The Case of Ayumi’s Illustrated Diary Two”

Episode 1041, “The Unstated Alibi”

Episode 1043, “The Figure of Revenge”

Episode 1044, “The Deadly Pork Soup Signal”

Episode 1047, “The Red Sheep’s Eerie Game (Part One)”

Episode 1048, “The Red Sheep’s Eerie Game (Part Two)”

Episode 1049, “The Threat to Megure’s Police Career”

Episode 1050, “Intrigue at Morikawa Mansion (Part One)”

Episode 1051, “Intrigue at Morikawa Mansion (Part Two)”

Episode 1052, “The Detective Boys’ Test of Courage”

Go forth, Detective Conan fans, and binge-watch all 31 seasons without the filler. We Got This Covered — saving you precious time as always.