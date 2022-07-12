My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series currently running today and if you’re trying to stay up to date with the action, you’ll want to find the best online location to do so.

While there are options when it comes to reading manga online, your best bet is to stick with where the series is published, and in this case, it comes with an easy-to-use online reader with both free and premium options.

Here’s all you need to know so that you can get your My Hero Academia manga fix online today.

Is the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga free online?

So, there is both good and bad news for My Hero Academia fans looking to read the manga online for free. You can check out some chapters free of charge, but others will require a subscription.

The best way to read My Hero Academia online is via the publisher Viz Media, but they only provide the three latest chapters to read for free. If you’re needing to catch up on previous entries then you’ll have to subscribe to their membership model.

Fortunately for those who are currently up-to-date with the manga, you can continue reading the story entirely for free as new chapters arrive on Viz Media each week.

While these are other sites that you can use to read manga online, many of these are not legal and could potentially cause unwanted issues for your device. The safest way is always to go directly to the publisher, who in this case is Viz Media.

You can check out Viz Media’s My Hero Academia offerings on its official website here.