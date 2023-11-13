What is Bakugo’s hero name in ‘My Hero Academia’ and how did he get it?

What superhero worth their salt doesn’t have a proper hero name? Well, in the world of My Hero Academia, these names are just as important as in any popular superhero franchise, but choosing them isn’t always an easy task.

When it comes to this particular subject, it’s obvious that Katsuki Bakugo has a more difficult time than all his peers. Ever since the students of Class 1-A were asked to choose hero names, Bakugo’s options — King Explosion Murder and Lord Explosion Murder — made it abundantly clear that he simply wasn’t cut out for it. They were quickly dismissed by Midnight, who deemed both choices too aggressive for an aspiring hero.

In all honesty, these names may not be great, but they certainly do a good job of reflecting Bakugo’s intense personality. Still, they weren’t a perfect fit, so the student continued not to have a hero name, unlike all of his classmates. This, of course, led to a lot of speculation among fans, who would often throw out ideas of possible names. Eventually, though, Bakugo made his choice, putting all theories to rest.

What hero name did Bakugo choose?

During the Paranormal Liberation War arc, Bakugo finally announced his hero name — Great Explosion Murder God: Dynamight. This is a play on the words “dynamite,” which alludes to his flashy quirk, and “All Might,” his childhood idol. Of course, the rest of the name is still quite brash, but it also encapsulates a bit of Bakugo’s more childish side.

Naturally, those who heard Bakugo announce his hero name on the battlefield weren’t impressed by it, thinking about how tacky and overlong it is. They were right, there’s no doubt about that, however, compared to the student’s previous options, it’s safe to say that this name is the best one. This is mostly due to the homage to All Might, which showcases some sentimentality and ties it all together, helping to balance out the name’s overall over-the-top energy.

Although Best Jeanist clearly played a role in this, incentivizing Bakugo to reflect on what kind of hero he wants to be during his internship, it’s important that the student decided on his hero name by himself. Say what you must about it, but it suits him perfectly and it speaks to his development from an arrogant middle school bully to one of the most likable characters in the series, with more depth than some give him credit for.

