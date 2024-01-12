‘Hunter X Hunter’ season 7 release window, plot, and more

The Hunter x Hunter drought is an endless cycle, friends. The series is consistently on hiatus, and the anime hasn’t aired any new episodes since 2014. It’s not easy being a Hunter x Hunter fan, but hey, someone’s gotta do it and I’ll gladly take on that task.

Considering the story has progressed quite a bit in the manga – albeit with plenty of expected breaks between chapters – many fans expected the anime to get picked up once more to cover the current arcs, but that hasn’t happened yet. In fact, the manga is once again in some sort of unofficial hiatus – which might be for health purposes or just to fill the Dragon Quest-shaped hole in Yoshihiro Togashi’s heart.

At the same time, now that the manga has picked up its pace and seems to be far from forgotten, rumors of a season 7 release are also speculated among many fans on social media, so let’s go over what we know.

When is Hunter x Hunter season 7 coming out?

At this moment in time, season 7 of Hunter x Hunter hasn’t been announced yet, and for this reason, a release date is still nonexistent. Nothing indicates that the 2011 remake of Togashi’s story will continue, though hope is never lost. Considered by many to be one of the best adaptations of a manga into the animated format, Hunter x Hunter is still incredibly popular today.

Considering the story in the manga is currently ongoing, with already two arcs released since the 2011 adaptation, the anime would have quite a bit of content to adapt for the smaller screen. However, the story is far from over, and perhaps the series might only get picked up once a substantial chunk of the plot is fully released.

What could season 7 from Hunter x Hunter adapt?

As said above, season 7 isn’t yet confirmed, however, we can already speculate on what it might cover. Since season 6 ended with the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc, a potential season 7 could still adapt the Dark Continent Expedition, followed by the Succession Contest arc – which is still ongoing.

These chunks of the story are more focused on Leorio, Kurapika, and the Phantom Troupe. The arcs also introduce several characters to the narrative, including Isaac Newton’s son and the heirs to the Kakin Empire. Overall, a potential new season would have to adapt 57 chapters of history, comprised of a lot of convoluted information – as expected.

Is the Hunter x Hunter anime over?

Truthfully, we don’t know if Nippon Animation plans to ever continue the Hunter x Hunter anime. At this moment in time, they don’t have sufficient content to cover, and ideally, they wouldn’t have to rely on filler that could damage the quality of the series. Ultimately, only time will tell if the animation studio will also be adapting the current story in the manga.

At the same time, we’re also unsure about the future of the manga itself. Considering Togashi’s chronic health issues, alongside his inability to write or draw for a long period of time, the author has admitted that he has plans if he were never able to finish Hunter x Hunter. Just in 2023, the author shared with fans an alternative ending that would work as his fourth option.

As expected, we might need to wait an unspecified amount of time before we finally get news about Hunter x Hunter and a renewal. At least we got a new video game, which is still better than nothing.