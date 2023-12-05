The 9 best ‘Hunter x Hunter’ arcs, ranked

The following article contains spoilers for the most recent arcs of Hunter x Hunter.

Hunter x Hunter is a rite of passage for any anime fan. Not only is it one of the best Shonen manga in history, but it also stands among the best manga overall – yes, I’m totally biased, and you should be too.

Many aspects make making Hunter x Hunter one of the best action stories out there. Firstly, the characters are incredibly morally complex, with beautifully written nuances and character developments like no other. Secondly, the world-building is phenomenal – while it may not be on the scale of One Piece, it still ranks among the best. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi was, for a long time, the author that Eiichiro Oda looked up to.

It takes a genius to know another after all. This naturally means that the task of ranking the few – but mighty – Hunter x Hunter arcs is daunting but not impossible. I’ll go ahead and start.

9. Dark Continent Expedition Arc

Manga: Chapters 340-348

If you’ve only watched the anime, you might not be familiar with the Dark Continent Expedition arc, so let me explain. The Dark Expedition arc follows the 13th Election arc, where Isaac Netero’s son initiates an expedition to the forbidden Dark Continent. The Zodiacs, along with Leorio and Kurapika, continuously try to stop them while undercover. Despite introducing really interesting characters, the arc is incredibly slow-paced and, in general, continues to prove Togashi’s biggest flaw: excessive walls of text.

8. Zoldyck Family

Anime (2011): Episodes 22-26

Manga: Chapters 39-43

The Zoldyck Family arc is the second arc in the series and the first one to set up the tone for the darkest arcs – as if Gon being tortured in the Hunter exam wasn’t explicit enough. While this arc is among one of my favorite ones in the series, it doesn’t offer much to the table. We get some insight into Killua’s upbringing and his peculiarly messed up family aside from meeting one of Hunter x Hunter‘s vilest characters, Silva. On the other hand, it is a very short arc that can drag itself at times, but even in all of its flaws, it stands as a fantastic stand-alone arc, and I will die on this hill.

7. 13th Hunter Chairman Election

Anime (2011): Episodes 137-148

Manga: Chapters 319-339

Once more, the 13th Election Arc introduces an entire roster of characters that completely aid the continuation of the story. The Zodiacs are introduced, alongside Alluka and Nanika, which also provides an entirely new light into Zoldyck’s scary and downright foul family dynamics. It’s a good and well-rounded arc overall, but it almost works as a conduit between arcs, introducing Dark Continent’s protagonists while saying goodbye to Gon, Killua, and Alluka for the time being.

6. Heavens Arena

Anime (2011): Episodes 27-36

Manga: Chapters 44-63

The third arc in the series is Heavens Arena, and it is brimming with action, fights, and character development. While this arc is often overlooked by many, it is comprised of some undeniable highlights including the battle between Hisoka and Gon, Killua and Gon’s ascent through the ranks, and, of course, the moment when they finally learn Nen – the last step towards becoming fully well-rounded hunters. Overall, it’s an arc that heavily focuses on character and strength development, something that many fans can undoubtedly appreciate.

5. Greed Island

Anime (2011): Episodes 59-75

Manga: Chapters 120-185

The next one up on our list is Greed Island. There are quite a few factors that make Greed Island an exceptional arc, but there are also reasons that make it rank lower. For starters, Greed Island introduces Biscuit, and that in itself should be worthy of praise. She is one of the protagonists in the story, and undeniably one of the funniest bits of the arc.

Next up, we reunite with the Phantom Troupe, which is always fun, but unfortunately, Bomber is one of the weakest and least interesting villains in the entire series, and that completely diminishes the quality of the arc in its entirety. Truthfully, we understand that we needed a less convoluted villain before the Chimera arc, but Bomber was simply boring.

4. Hunter Exam

Anime (2011): Episodes 1-21

Manga: Chapters 1-38

The Hunter Exam arc probably holds a special place in each of our hearts. Not only is it the moment when we first meet Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, but it’s also the time when we all fall in love with the story itself. The first arc has everything we could have wanted – it’s fun, light-hearted, filled with action, and, of course, has lots of comedy in the mix. It’s the perfect start to the series, setting the tone for some of the upcoming lighter arcs in the manga – by Hunter x Hunter standards, that is.

3. Yorknew City

Anime (2011): Episodes 37-58

Manga: Chapters 64-119

Yorknew City is the fourth arc in the series and the second-longest one so far. It’s intricately woven and exceptionally well-written, offering us more insight into Kurapika, the Kurta Clan, and, of course, the long-awaited introduction of the Phantom Troupe – the infamous group responsible for wiping out Kurapika’s entire clan. This arc is just fantastic from start to finish, taking us through the intense Auction and the gripping underground activities in the series. It’s truly a thrilling experience to watch and read.

2. Succession Contest

Manga: Chapters 349 – ongoing

Currently in the story, we’re witnessing the Succession Contest unfold right before our eyes – and yeah, it’s already at the top of my ranking. It brings in a perfectly set-up team battle royale in which each of the throne heirs ingeniously works on taking down the others, with intricate webs of tactics and just pure disregard for one another – it’s just a fun read. Plus, the Phantom Troupe is back, and what more could we possibly want? On a more shallow note, Togashi has also taken a break from the gigantic walls of text that scare people away, and the art is probably the best it’s ever been.

1. Chimera Ant

Anime (2011): Episodes 137-148

Manga: Chapters 137-148

Nearly every Hunter x Hunter fan is likely to name the Chimera Ant arc as the best in the entire series. The story is meticulously set up, with a slow-paced introduction that may border on boring; however, it only highlights the intricate and detailed nature of Togashi’s writing. After this initial setup, the Palace Invasion becomes incredibly fast-paced, unfolding in just 22 minutes, with each episode representing about three minutes of the event.

This entire arc is masterfully planned to the bone. We meet some of the most interesting and morally ambiguous villains in the story – the Royal Guards and the Chimeras – along with the most complex villain in manga and anime, Meruem. It delves into the duality of human nature versus nurture from an animalistic perspective, and of course, delivers moments capable of reducing grown men to tears. It’s just wonderful, and there isn’t a single downside to this arc.