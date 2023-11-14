Every ‘Hunter x Hunter’ main character’s age, height, birthday, and zodiac sign

Have you ever wished for a Shonen that perfectly balances its focus on plot and characters alike? Well, Hunter x Hunter is that anime and part of its appeal lies in the fact that we love some characters and love to hate others. We just can’t help but want to learn more about them.

At some point, Yoshihiro Togashi nearly dethroned one of the big three of Shonen. In fact, many anime and manga fans consider Hunter x Hunter to be one of the masterpieces that transform “the big trio” into a quartet, and I’m inclined to agree, especially when you consider that the main characters in Hunter x Hunter are much younger than most Shonen protagonists.

In reality, Togashi never confirmed any birthdates in Hunter x Hunter. However, we’ve come across a certain “Hunter × Hunter Hunter Association Official Issue: Hunter’s Guide; Character & World Official Databook,” which is unofficial by all means but holds some likely real information about our favorite Hunter x Hunter characters. And these are their alleged ages.

How old is Gon Freecss?

via Crunchyroll

Age: 11 (debut), 14 (present)

Height: 154 cm (5′ 1″)

Birthday: May 5

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

The moment we meet our protagonist, Gon, we learn that he’s 11 years old. Bright, full of energy and hope, Gon is the perfect personification of a child ready to take on new challenges. As the story progresses, we discover that he ages throughout the events, reaching 12 and beyond. In the current arc, he’s likely around 14 years old. Allegedly born on May 5, he is a Taurus, perfectly befitting his hard-headed and loyal personality.

How old is Killua Zoldyck?

via Crunchyroll

Age: 11 (debut), 14 (present)

Height: 158 cm (5′ 2″)

Birthday: July 7

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Much like Gon, we meet Killua at the tender age of 11, but as the story rolls on, we see him grow from a little kid to a full-fledged teenager. According to the Hunter x Hunter databook, Killua is slightly taller than Gon, and he was allegedly born on July 7, making him Cancer – which is all kinds of surprising. Even though he doesn’t fit the typical Cancer mold, Killua’s commitment to his pals proves that, no matter where you’re from, kindness can just be part of who you are.

How old is Kurapika?

via Crunchyroll

Age: 11 (Volume 0), 17 (Heavens Arena), 19 (present)

Height: 171 cm (5’7.5″)

Birthday: April 4

Zodiac Sign: Aries

We’ve seen Kurapika in all stages of life. We first run into him at 17 in Heavens Arena, but the Volume 0 prequel dives into Kurapika’s heartbreaking clan story at the tender age of 11, where his whole family faces a tragic end. According to the databook and timeline, Kurapika should be around 19. He was also allegedly born on April 4, making him an Aries – which does make sense, even with his calm disposition most of the time.

How old is Leorio?

via Crunchyroll

Age: 19 (debut), 21 (present)

Height: 193 cm (6’4”)

Birthday: March 3

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Leorio is the oldest of our main characters, clocking in at 19 during the Heavens Arena arc, but we see him at 21 in the current Succession contest arc. Even though he’s quite a bit older than Gon and Killua, his maturity level is right in sync with the kids. Regardless, he’s not shy about pledging to protect the whole crew. Leorio is also evidently the tallest of the group, and he was allegedly born on March 3, making him a Pisces.

How old is Hisoka?

Via Crunchyroll

Age: 28 (debut), 30 (present)

Height: 190+ cm (6’3”)

Birthday: June 6

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Hisoka’s age remains a well-guarded secret, with no disclosure even in the unofficial databook. However, based on fan speculation and timeline analysis, it’s believed he’s around 28 years old, hitting the age of 30 in the current arc. While his height has been somewhat confirmed to be over 190cm, the exact measurement remains undisclosed. According to the databook, Hisoka’s birthday falls on June 6, meaning he is a Gemini.

How old is Illumi Zoldyck?

Image Via YouTube

Age: 24 (debut), 26 (present)

Height: 185 cm (6’1”)

Birthday: Unknown

Zodiac Sign: Unknown

Befitting of a Zoldyck, little is known about the eldest sibling’s life. According to the unofficial databook, it appears the oldest Zoldyck sibling was 24 at the start of the series, placing him at 26 in the most recent manga arc. As for his birthday and zodiac sign, such details remain unexplored in all corners of the internet. He’s also a bit too terrifying to make any of us pry in his personal business.

How old is Chrollo Lucifer?

Via Crunchyroll

Age: 26 (debut), 28 (present)

Height: 177 cm (5’10”)

Birthday: Unknown

Zodiac Sign: Unknown

Much like the Zoldycks, it’s challenging to pinpoint some details of Chrollo’s life—especially considering he hails from Meteor City, where there are virtually no official records of the population in the junkyard. Nonetheless, his age was confirmed in the story, and we meet him at 26 years old, making him 28 currently. As we know, he is shorter than Hisoka and Illumi, however, details such as his birth date and Zodiac sign remain well-hidden secrets, even in the databook.

How old was Meruem?

Via Crunchyroll

Age: 40 days

Height: Unknown

Birthday: Unknown

Zodiac Sign: Unknown

Unfortunately, all we know about Meruem is that he was born during the Chimera Ant arc, which lasted about 40 days—making him 40 days old until the time of his passing. Details such as his height, birthday, or zodiac sign were never disclosed in either the story or the databook, although we do know he was quite muscular due to his Chimera roots, albeit his frame was smaller than many other Chimeras.

How old is Biscuit Krueger?

via Crunchyroll

Age: 57 (debut), 58-59 (present)

Height: 155 cm (5’1”), and 220 cm (7’2”) in her true form

Birthday: Unknown

Zodiac Sign: Unknown

Don’t be fooled by her sweet look and cute outfits because Biscuit is quite different from what meets the eye. Although she appears to be around the same age as Killua and Gon in the Greed Island arc—or even younger—Bisky is actually past her mid-age. The reason why we can’t tell is that she uses her powers to change her appearance, transforming from her true muscular and incredibly tall form to her preferred appearance of a much smaller and dainty, young-looking kid.

How old was Netero?

via Crunchyroll

Age: 110-120+

Height: 160 cm (5’3”)

Birthday: Unknown

Zodiac Sign: Unknown

We actually don’t know Isaac Netero’s birthday, which means we also don’t know his zodiac sign, but truly, that’s almost irrelevant when you consider his age. Netero is the oldest character in Hunter x Hunter, and while he certainly looks like an old man from the moment we meet him back in Heavens Arena, we could have never guessed he was over 120 years old. In the anime, he claims to be 100, but apparently, he’s been saying that for over 20 years anyway. We see you, Netero.