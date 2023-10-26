The 10 scariest anime characters of all time

Unless it’s a horror anime, you’d be hard-pressed to find some jump-scare moments that’ll shake your bones. However, there are some truly scary characters that will leave you absolutely floored by their ability to evoke some serious fear.

In anime, character design is often used as a means to stir emotions. Take Monster’s Johan Liebert for example, a regular old man with an emotionless stare and smile at his disposal. He’s a stark contrast to a character like Ryuk from Death Note, whose face you do NOT want to see in your dreams. So if you’re aiming for a little scare, these horrifying anime characters are worth checking out.

10. Mad Pierrot (Cowboy Bebop)

Pierrot La Fou, widely known as Mad Pierrot, was the subject of a lab experiment. While the experiment was deemed a failure, Pierrot was kept in isolation indefinitely and his mind became broken. As a result, he escaped from his prison and began a killing spree. Donning a clown outfit and a permanent smile, Pierrot is easily one of the scariest anime villains around.

9. No Face (Spirited Away)

No Face is a character that embodies a different kind of fear. While he is not inherently malevolent, he has a mysterious and unpredictable behavior, which, coupled with his insatiable hunger for emotions, makes for a terrifying presence. The transformation from a seemingly harmless spirit to an unsettling one is a hallmark of this character.

8. Souichi Tsuji (Junji Ito Collection)

Souichi is the main character of many of Junji Ito’s stories. He is often shown constantly biting iron nails or steel due to his iron deficiency. Specializing in black magic, the 11-year-old lays hexes on people he doesn’t like. Moreover, even his family was not safe from his wiles, as he eventually turned them into hideous figures. Despite being just a child, Souichi is clearly unwell, and not one to cross paths with.

7. Shou Tucker (FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Shou Tucker, also known as the Sewing Life Alchemist, is a bio-alchemist with a record of creating a chimera capable of human speech. Beyond his chilling moments, Shou is also one of the most hated anime characters. He is infamous for his gruesome experiments fusing humans and animals. However, what makes him truly terrifying is the fact that he did not spare his own daughter Nina from his experimental evil, and fused her with their pet dog. The moral depravity and detachment he exhibits are genuinely disturbing.

6. Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

Leader of the League of Villains, and the main antagonist of the series, Tomura was raised by his master All for One, the former most powerful villain. Tomura has two very powerful Quirks which have made him the current most powerful villain in the world, even surpassing his master. “Quirk Decay” allows him to disintegrate whatever he touches, while “All for One” allows him to steal the Quirks of others and use them as his. His regenerative abilities also contribute to making him a very terrifying and almost indestructible character.

5. The Beast Titan (Attack on Titan)

The Beast Titan is one of the nine original Titans. Unlike most of the other titans who take on human likeness, the Beast Titan is more animal-like, yet he has the ability to speak. He also has a penchant for death and destruction, with a sinister plan for the innocent. Again, while he isn’t exactly a horror aficionado’s go-to, his creepy appearance is straight out of any Chewbacca or Bigfoot nightmare!

4. Ryuk (Death Note)

Despite being a Shinigami Death god, Ryuk gives everyone chills when he comes on screen. His physical appearance is a terrifying sight to see, no matter how many times he shows up. While Ryuk’s whimsical and light-ish presence is a stark contrast to Light Yagami’s ruthless pursuits, Ryuk gains scary points just for his horrifyingly disfigured looks. Also, even though he may not actively harm humans, his enjoyment of the chaos and death that his book brings is bone-chilling.

3. Hisoka Morrow (Hunter X Hunter)

Hisoka Morrow is a prime example of a character who exudes an eerie mix of sensuality and sadism. Hisoka’s bloodlust during the Hunter Exam was enough to terrify Gon and stop him in his tracks. His clown character design doesn’t help matters either. Hisoka also has an obsession with power and a thirst for challenging battles which make him an unsettling presence in the series.

2. Nanika (Hunter X Hunter)

Nanika is a mysterious Dark Continent creature associated with Alluka Zoldyck. Nanika possesses the power to grant wishes, but this comes with a sinister condition that terrifies those who encounter it. The scariest part of this anime character is the uncertainty of interacting with Nanika. You’d do well to stay away.

1. Johan Liebert (Monster)

Who says you need a costume or muscle to be labeled the scariest anime character ever? Johan Liebert, the antagonist of the lauded psychological anime, Monster, is a masterful embodiment of evil. He has a cold, manipulative demeanor and a knack for psychological warfare, using his mind to take down whomever he deems fit for destruction. A sadistic psychopath, Johan also has the ability to control others. Furthermore, his lack of remorse for his actions makes him a truly chilling character.