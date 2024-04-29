Is ‘Mashle’ getting a third season?

Ever since the second season of Mashle wrapped up in March, fans have been flexing their anticipation muscles for a third season.

The anime, based on the manga series by Hajime Komoto, has garnered a loyal following thanks to its perfect blend of action and comedy. Armed with nothing but his wits, fists, and a never-ending appetite for cream puffs, Mash has proven time and time again that magic isn’t everything.

However, now he has to work twice as hard to prove that he belongs at the Easton Magic High, as the end of season two saw his secret “muscle magic” exposed for the sham it is. And if the past two seasons are any indication, you can expect the unexpected when it comes to what Mashle has in store for them next.

Is a Mashle season 3 confirmed?

Image via A-1 Pictures

As of yet, Mashle is not renewed for a third season. But if it does get renewed, when can we expect the third season to release? Look, I’m no psychic (and if I were, I certainly wouldn’t waste my powers on predicting anime release dates), but I’ve got a feeling we’ll be seeing more of Mash and his merry band of magic-heads sooner rather than later. The manga’s got more chapters (a total of 162) than Mash has abs, so there’s plenty of material to work with.

With 88 chapters left to adapt, the animation studio A-1 Pictures would be downright foolish not to green-light a third season. The Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc and the Eclipse Arc are still waiting in the wings, and I, for one, can’t wait to see Mash’s unique problem-solving skills in action. However, with the Eclipse Arc clocking in at a whopping 60 chapters, it’s possible that A-1 Pictures may need to split this final arc into a fifth season.

Of course, all of this is just speculation and wishful thinking until the anime gods decide to bless us with an official announcement. But given the popularity of the series, maybe the studio is waiting for the perfect moment to drop the news, like during a big anime convention or a special Mashle-themed event. Wouldn’t that be the ultimate flex?

Until then, let’s all raise a cream puff in honor of Mash and the gang.

