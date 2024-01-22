The 10 best ‘Mashle’ anime episodes

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, the fantasy-comedy anime series has been all the rage since it first aired.

Hajime Komoto’s work is enjoying some success once again after the second season began airing this year. However, season one’s always worth a rewatch. As we journey through Mash Burnedead’s quest to the top, here are the 10 best Mashle episodes released so far.

10. Mash Burnedead and the Unpopular Classmate (Season 1, Episode 5)

Engaged in a high-stakes duel against Lance and risking their silver coins, Mash wins and successfully frees Finn, Lemon, and Tom from the dangerous situation. Afterwards, during a mission, Mash becomes disoriented and isolated while venturing into the woods. In an unexpected turn of events, he joins forces with Dot, a fellow first-year student from his dorm.

9. Mash Burnedead and the Baleful Bully (Season 1, Episode 3)

Supported by Finn, his roommate, Mash persists in his journey at the magic academy. Everything changes when Lloyd, a fellow student, summons Mash. Under the impression that it would make him a Divine Visionary, Mash is assigned the role of an errand boy.

8. Mash Burnedead and the Divine Visionary (Season 1, Episode 10)

As Mash and Lance conquer their opponents and rush to assist Lemon, Dot and Finn engage in a battle against the Fifth Fang, Love and the formidable Fourth Fang, Milo. Dot valiantly grapples with Love’s strength but an unforeseen development causes his magic to surge suddenly, triggering a transformation.

7. Mash Burnedead and the Mysterious Maze (Season 1, Episode 2)

In search of a peaceful life with his adoptive father Regro, Mash decides to undergo the entrance examination for the renowned Easton Magic Academy. Given that exceptional magical abilities are a requirement for passing the exam, Mash vigorously applies his strength to overcome diverse challenges.

6. Mash Burnedead and the Challenging Magic User (Season 1, Episode 4)

Representing Adler Dorm, Mash is selected to participate in “Duelo,” a widely-loved sport in the Magic Realm involving flying brooms. During the match, a player from Lang Dorm named Tom uses underhanded tactics to gain a lead. As Adler Dorm faces a critical situation, it is up to Mash to guide them to triumph.

5. Mash Burnedead and the Puppet Master (Season 1, Episode 7)

Mash comes out victorious against Silva, conquers the colossal forest scorpion, and completes the joint class successfully. The five silver-grade coins collected become one single gold-grade coin. Simultaneously, the core members of the Lean Dorm, known as the Magia Lupus become aware of the coin and begin hunting for it.

4. Mash Burnedead and the Accelerated Battle (Season 1, Episode 9)

In pursuit of Lemon, Mash and the group stumble upon a basement door and find themselves facing Magia Lupus at the bottom. The matchups unfold with Lance taking on the Third Fang Writh and Mash confronting the Second Fang Abyss. The start of the decisive battle is upon them.

3. Mash Burnedead and the Magic Mirror (Season 1, Episode 12)

After triumphing over Abel, Mash brings relief to everyone except Lemon. The joyous moment unfolds as the other students are freed from their puppet-like transformations. In the midst of this, Rayne confronts a member of Innocent Zero posing as Lance but despite his efforts, the imposter slips away. A fresh menace looms over Mash and his companions.

2. Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest (Season 1, Episode 11)

Despite securing a victory against Love, Dot emerges battered and bruised. Milo abandons his attempts at using petrification magic on Mash and directs an attack towards Dot. In a sudden turn, Divine Visionary Rayne intervenes, causing Milo to collapse instantly. Rayne, alerted by Wahlberg to the impending arrival of Innocent Zero’s agents at the school, arrives to confront the threat. Simultaneously, Mash reaches the First Fang Abel, unveiling his subdued fury. The unfolding events set the stage for the outcome of this pivotal and decisive battle.

1. Mash Burnedead and the Magic of Iron (Season 1, Episode 6)

Silva, a notorious Lang dorm student known for his unruly conduct, notices Mash and Dot. He proposes a wager and challenges the boys to each withstand five hits of his magic. Silva promises to forfeit a silver coin if they endure. In a selfless gesture, Dot declares he’ll also take hits on behalf of Mash. Despite Dot enduring ten hits, Silva unveils a harsh truth. Witnessing this, Mash takes swift and resolute action.