Mr. Belding on TikTok, explained

Just don't get called into Mr. Belding's office.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
Published: May 20, 2024 04:40 pm

Mr. Belding, from content creator and Twitch streamer ClaxMcb, is one of the most popular characters on TikTok. Here’s what you need to know about the Belding character and the content of his posts.

In his posts, ClaxMcb wears a white shirt and skinny black tie, playing a school principal named Mr. Belding. In the series of videos, viewed by millions online, Belding is known for satirizing Gen Z slang like “skibidi,” “rizz,” “edge,” and “goon.” As Belding, ClaxMcb targets the effects of meme culture, called “brain rot” or “meme overload,” in an update on the “kids say the darnedest things” comedic formula.

ClaxMcB also voices Brayden

@claxmcb

more breazy lore #fyp #brayden #mrbelding #principal #teachersoftiktok #office #art #fypツ

♬ Jacob and the Stone – Emile Mosseri
via Claxmcb/TikTok

Mr. Belding’s posts often feature a nearly incomprehensible kid named Brayden, voiced by Claxmcb off-screen (think the “wah-wah-wah” voice in old Peanuts cartoons, but reversed). Brayden is in Belding’s office for disciplinary reasons, and the humor rests on Belding, as he grows increasingly frustrated with Brayden’s incessant slang and online references.

Belding is just one of a few popular ClaxMcb on TikTok. Others include “1440s King,” and “1950s Dad” — think Belding in black and white, and guess what: `50s Dad is Principal Belding’s father — there’s lore! One Mr. Belding commenter thought they had it figured out. “What if Mr. Belding is Brayden but older?” the comment said.

When not playing Mr. Belding, ClaxMcB, with nearly 7,000 followers on that platform. Belding’s viral TikTok success, where ClaxMcB has amassed millions of views, proves there are still troves of funny material to mine from inter-generational misunderstanding.

