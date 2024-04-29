How many episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ are there?

The winter 2024 lineup offered anime enthusiasts an incredible selection of titles to dive into, but Solo Leveling was without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated. And let me tell you, it absolutely lived up to fan expectations.

Adapting the web novel and webtoon of the same name, this anime provides fantasy and action lovers everything they could’ve asked for, as they dive into a world of monsters. Following Sung Jinwoo, a weak hunter who is given the opportunity to increase his strength, viewers are taken for a bloody ride, witnessing arduous battle after arduous battle. What’s not to love?

Needless to say, Solo Leveling has become a hit with audiences, gathering the interest of even those who had not been familiar with the webtoon. Of course, this means that new fans want to know exactly how many episodes they’re signing up for. As with everything, it’s best to go in prepared, lest your expectations end up thwarted.

How many episodes does Solo Leveling have?

Image via A-1 Pictures

Currently, there are 12 episodes of Solo Leveling available for streaming. These episodes make up the anime’s first season, which ran from Jan. 7 to Mar. 31, 2024, and adapted the source material up until the Job Change Arc, the seventh in the story. Don’t worry, though — there are more episodes on the way.

Solo Leveling was given the green light for season 2 shortly after the first one reached the end, and it will be making its way to Crunchyroll sooner or later. So, if you enjoyed watching Sung Jinwoo’s journey to becoming the second Shadow Monarch, be sure to tune back in when new episodes arrive. There’s still a lot of story to be told, and you won’t want to miss out on it.

