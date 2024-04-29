Jin Woo Sung looking serious in season 1 of Solo Leveling.
Image via A-1 Pictures
Category:
Anime

How many episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ are there?

Spoiler: not enough.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 07:31 am

The winter 2024 lineup offered anime enthusiasts an incredible selection of titles to dive into, but Solo Leveling was without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated. And let me tell you, it absolutely lived up to fan expectations.

Recommended Videos

Adapting the web novel and webtoon of the same name, this anime provides fantasy and action lovers everything they could’ve asked for, as they dive into a world of monsters. Following Sung Jinwoo, a weak hunter who is given the opportunity to increase his strength, viewers are taken for a bloody ride, witnessing arduous battle after arduous battle. What’s not to love?

Needless to say, Solo Leveling has become a hit with audiences, gathering the interest of even those who had not been familiar with the webtoon. Of course, this means that new fans want to know exactly how many episodes they’re signing up for. As with everything, it’s best to go in prepared, lest your expectations end up thwarted.

How many episodes does Solo Leveling have?

Solo Leveling anime screengrab
Image via A-1 Pictures

Currently, there are 12 episodes of Solo Leveling available for streaming. These episodes make up the anime’s first season, which ran from Jan. 7 to Mar. 31, 2024, and adapted the source material up until the Job Change Arc, the seventh in the story. Don’t worry, though — there are more episodes on the way.

Solo Leveling was given the green light for season 2 shortly after the first one reached the end, and it will be making its way to Crunchyroll sooner or later. So, if you enjoyed watching Sung Jinwoo’s journey to becoming the second Shadow Monarch, be sure to tune back in when new episodes arrive. There’s still a lot of story to be told, and you won’t want to miss out on it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Made in Abyss Faputa
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Trafalgar Law smiling with the sea behind him in One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The best sites to read manhwa and webtoons
Yura and Seunghyeon from the manhwa Daytime Star
Category: Manga
Manga
The best sites to read manhwa and webtoons
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ season 2 release date?
White Spider, from 'So I'm a Spider, So What?'
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ season 2 release date?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date?
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Made in Abyss Faputa
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Trafalgar Law smiling with the sea behind him in One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The best sites to read manhwa and webtoons
Yura and Seunghyeon from the manhwa Daytime Star
Category: Manga
Manga
The best sites to read manhwa and webtoons
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ season 2 release date?
White Spider, from 'So I'm a Spider, So What?'
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ season 2 release date?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date?
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 26, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.