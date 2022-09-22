The 10 best anime arcs of all time

Story arcs are part of what make anime such a thrilling escape for viewers. The ability to shift between important stories, while keeping audiences captivated and glued to their screens.

Here are 10 anime arcs that were excellently delivered, whether it was for the emotional weight, the intense action scenes, the shocking betrayals, or the mind-blowing plot twists.

Spring High Preliminary arc (Haikyuu!!)

As one of the best sports anime of all time, Haikyuu!! has a strong plot, great storytelling, and the ability to engage its audience. The Spring High Preliminary Arc encapsulates the match between two phenomenal teams, Karasuno and Shiratorizawa. The latter is known to be one of the most powerful high school volleyball teams in Japan because they have a player from the Under-19 Japan National Volleyball team as their captain and ace. A high stakes match, this arc proved more thrilling than fans could have imagined and proved to be one of the best moments in the entire anime.

Chunin Exam Arc (Naruto)

This arc was filled with heated battles that had students giving their all into not only defeating their opponents, but passing their exams. That year, genin students from all the villages gathered at Konoha to participate in the exams, and the tournament had insane pair-ups, including: Gaara vs Rock Lee, Naruto vs Kiba, Sasuke vs Gaara, and Naruto Vs Neji.

During this arc, Orochimaru also placed a cursed mark on Sasuke, and tensions stayed high between the students, as they risked it all to prove themselves to be worthy ninjas.

Marineford Arc (One Piece)

This was possibly the most serious and high-stakes arc in One Piece. The anime is known for perfectly mixing action, suspense, mystery, and humor into its unique and vibrant storytelling, but this arc meant serious business. Beginning with Strawhats’ defeat, to the journey to try and save Ace from Impel Down, and the resulting Marineford War, the build-up, planning, and execution of this arc were absolutely flawless. The aforementioned war had audiences heavily invested emotionally, as the desperate pirates tried their hardest to save Ace.

Chimera Ant Arc (Hunter X Hunter)

The existence of the Chimera Ants initially seemed like a very minor problem, until Ant King Meruem and his three royal guards were born. Born with great power, Meruem realizes how much power he holds and becomes hellbent on overthrowing the human world. The arc depicts how the unthinkable can happen with a seemingly terrible character, as the audience watches Meruem evolve from an emotionless killer, into an entity capable of love.

We also get to see Gon, a child whose entire existence relies on his happy-go-lucky nature, become a merciless killer. Although the arc has a few flaws, it does a marvelous job with its climax.

Arrancar Invasion Arc (Bleach)

Throughout Bleach, Hollows are a big part of the story, as they are corrupted, former Pluses who refuse to cross over to Soul Society. During this arc, the Espada, an elite force of complete Arrancar, invades Karakura Town, and a war ensues between the Gotei 13 and the Espada.

Viewers were able to witness the 13 captains go all out in battle, as well as the battle between Ichigo and Aizen. This action-packed arc is one of the peak points of Bleach’s storyline and is an unforgettable one.

Netherworld Arc (Fire Force)

This arc follows Company 8 as they venture down the forbidden area of the Tokyo Empire called the Netherworld, on a search to find and defeat the White Clad, a cult organization that uses bugs to create Infernals. In this arc, we see Shinra struggle with accepting that his brother is a White Clad.

We also watch amazing fights, including the battles between Maki and Flail, Arthur and Mirage, Tamaki and Assault, and Hinawa and Arrow. After their venture into the depths of the Netherworld, the team rescues Lisa from the mental clutches of Dr. Giovanni, and welcomes her as a new member of Company 8.

Natagumo Mountain Arc (Demon Slayer)

The Natagumo Mountain arc follows Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu as they venture into Mount Natagumo to battle a family of spider demons. Although the trio had battled one of the twelve Kizuki, the Father Spider was a Lower Rank 5, and was the strongest demon they had ever faced. The battle managed to draw in many more demon slayers and required the trio to use everything in their arsenal to rescue Nezuko from the demons’ webs, and escape the mountain.

Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc (Jujutsu Kaisen)

This arc depicts the fierce competition between the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu high schools. The 30th Annual Kyoto Sister-School Goodwill Event is an opportunity for the students of both campuses to compete, but things don’t go as planned, and take an awry turn. Although one of the rules governing the event states that no killing should take place, the principal of Kyoto Tech gives the Kyoto students an order to kill Itadori Yuji.

The bizarre and action-packed arc covers the students of Tokyo Tech fighting to save Itadori from being killed, the invasion of the cursed enemies, and the fierce battle that ensues between Jujutsu sorcerers and the enemy. Competitors become allies to rid the school of the invaders.

The Promised Day Arc (FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

The Promised Day arc is the fulfillment of the preparations made by the Dwarf in The Flask. Referred to as Father, he is the oldest homunculus, creator of other Homunculi, and the main antagonist of the series. Due to his hunger for power and godhood, Father creates a 400-year-old plan that involves human sacrifices, philosopher’s stones, and a nationwide Transmutation Circle.

In this arc, viewers witness the Elric brothers, alongside their father and some other allies, fight against a god. This arc provides a truly satisfying peak and the perfect plot twist to the acclaimed series.

Return to Shiganshina Arc (Attack on Titan)

This stirring arc documents the Survey Corps’ attempt to reclaim Shiganshina after losing it to the Titans. Led by Commander Erwin, the Survey Corps face the Beast, Colossal, and Armored titans in one of the most memorable arcs in anime history. They must face the titans, and make their way to Eren’s basement in order to attain some information about how best to bring an end to the terror.

This arc has a lot in store for viewers, as they enjoy a heated duel between the Beast Titan and Levi, the birth of a new Colossal Titan, and the unveiling of the origin of titans. The build-up, fights, sacrifices, and revelations make this emotional arc worth watching.