Is there a ‘Hunter X Hunter’ game? Answered

Every iconic anime is bound to have a video game at some point. If an anime has a fighting game, chances are that the anime is big enough in the popularity metrics. At the same time, this means that Hunter x Hunter should have gotten a video game ages ago.

I’m not going overboard when I say that the holy trinity of anime should be a quartet instead. Hunter x Hunter deserves as much recognition as One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach, dang it! For years, it was the only manga able to stand side by side with One Piece‘s numbers and story build, so yes — it did deserve a video game years ago.

After countless hiatuses that unofficially re-named the story of ‘Hiatus x Hiatus,’ it was about time that we fans finally got a little something to get us through the Hunterdrought. But are the rumors of a video game actually true, or is it another internet hoax?

Will there be a Hunter x Hunter video game?

via Nippon Animation

Yes, a new Hunter x Hunter fighting video game is on the way. The news came from Bushiroad Games, a publisher who revealed that the video game developer company Eighting is working on a fighting game based on the Hunter x Hunter franchise.

The announcement was made at the anime convention and Jump Festa 2024, eliciting an immediate cheer among Hunter x Hunter fans worldwide after Bushiroad Games officially announced it on Twitter. Several fans also cheered on the possibility of the upcoming game not being an arena fighter – unlike popular titles like Naruto Ninja Storm or the Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

The Japanese video game developer has an understatedly impressive catalog. Founded in 1993, Eighting has developed over 50 video games, many of which are based on various anime. Naruto, Bleach, Inuyasha, Castlevania, and Fullmetal Alchemist are among the numerous titles adapted into video games – in addition to its cornerstone, Marvel vs. Capcom.

Recently, the company developed the Dungeon Fighter Online spin-off, DNG Duel, in collaboration with Guilty Gear‘s Arc System Works. Pikmin 4 was also one of the most recent projects from Eighting, formerly known as Raizing until its rebranding in 2001.

No further details were revealed regarding the video game just yet, but it will surely serve as the perfect addition to the 1998 story created by Yoshihiro Togashi. Thus far, Hunter x Hunter has also received two (incomplete) anime adaptations based on the ongoing story, including a 2009 anime and a 2011 revamp.