The 10 most popular anime of all time

As with all things anime, a list such as this is likely to inspire some controversy. Most fans of the genre don’t agree on anything, especially when it comes to deciding which shows deserve to be considered the unanimous winners in terms of all-time popularity.

Many things go into consideration when cultivating an expansive list like this. Yes, fan opinion is important. But so is the longevity of a series, cultural impact, and rewatch value. So, without further ado, here are the 10 anime series that have made an impression on pop culture that not highlighting their contribution would be akin to a sin.

Death Note

The story of a boy with the power over life and death has captured the attention of anime fans since the early aughts. Light Yagami is a high school student burdened by so much intelligence that he has become bored with life. Also at odds with the constant mounting evil in the world, he takes advantage of his new situation when he finds the titular Death Note. The document has a mystical ability that grants death to anyone whose name is written on its pages.

Light’s intentions with the book are initially decent, killing criminals he feels are destroying the world. But with great power comes great responsibility, a concept Light is unfamiliar with. The anime has become so popular that it is always in vogue to adapt it. America also got its hands on it, only to create the poorly received Netflix adaptation, which largely missed the point of the source material. Other versions have cropped up, such as novels, video games, and one musical that ran in Japan and South Korea.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

At some point in their anime education, every fan has to watch Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The manga was so popular that an anime adaptation was almost immediately put into production and concluded before the manga was even finished. This is why the second version is majorly preferred as it is more faithful to the manga and is one of the most beloved anime in existence.

Set in the fictional world of Amestris, where the country is ruled by Fuhrer King Bradley and the military uses alchemy, Edward and Alphonse Elric have a bit of a problem. After trying to resurrect their mother from the dead using human transmutation, they lose their bodies. Ed is missing an arm and a leg, and Al’s body completely disappears, leading his brother to bond his soul to a suit of armor. The series follows their quest to get their bodies back and maybe overthrow the government if they have the time. Throw in some father issues and magical fight scenes, and you have yourself an anime classic.

One Punch Man

Originally published by One as a webcomic, One Punch Man has stood the test of time with concepts such as the main character’s existential crisis. The rare anime to set its world in the realm of superheroes, Saitama has plateaued. He has become so powerful that he can defeat any enemy with one punch.

Unlike the extended Marvel universe, One Punch Man dabbles in real-life ramifications for subjecting a city to huge fighting mashups. Ultimately, Saitama gets a change of pace when the vengeful cyborg, Genos, asks to be trained by him. With equal parts humor and fight sequences, One Punch Man is a fresh take on a familiar genre.

Naruto

One of the most name-checked anime in popular media, Naruto is remembered fondly for its iconic visuals and classic characters. The series has been the source of cosplays and sequels cementing its status as one of the most popular franchises. Naruto starts with a classic hero’s journey as the title character strives to be the most powerful Ninja in the world.

The series also hinges on fascinating mythology that elevates the material. When Naruto is an infant, a kitsune known as Nine-Tails attacks a village. The only way to stop it is by sealing it within Naruto’s body. For most of his life, he follows his dreams while enduring the prejudice of being host to the beast. The anime and resulting sequels follow Naruto’s bid to be a great Hokage.

Neon Genesis: Evangelion

Be it the original series or the movies that followed, Neon Genesis: Evangelion holds the attention of its fans. Starting with an absolutely unforgettable and raucous theme song, Neon Genesis wastes no time getting into the nitty gritty of complete anxiety. Young Shinji Ikari’s father has abandoned him for basically his entire life until Gendo needs him the most. Shinji is the only one who can pilot an Eva, a Jaeger that is Tokyo’s last defense against the monsters known as the angels.

Neon Genesis delves into what it means to be human in the most excruciating ways. Constantly at odds with the equally damaged pilot and one of the best Neon Genesis characters, Asuka, the anime takes its viewers for a wild ride until the confusing and violent final episodes. But if you don’t like how those ended, you get another chance with the four movies that are a retelling of the source material.

Hunter x Hunter

It is common fare in anime for a young parentless child to go and fight monsters, but Gon is more exuberant about it than most in Hunter x Hunter. Even though his father abandoned him as a young child to be a monster hunter, Gon wants to do exactly that, thinking his father had the best intentions (spoiler alert: He didn’t).

On his travels, he meets several characters with similarly devastating backstories but harboring the same devotion to making it into the elite circle of fighters. Though it has had many adaptations, the 2011 anime is considered one of the most impressive feats of the genre.

Sailor Moon

An answer to the heavily male-dominated world of anime, Sailor Moon is the rare show that centers around an almost entirely female ensemble. The series adheres to many of the tropes present in stories surrounding The Chosen One and in the best way possible. Usagi Tsukino may be bad at school, but she has an underlying destiny that calls her to action.

After meeting a talking cat Luna, she learns she is one of many Sailors meant to defend the Earth from The Dark Kingdom. With magical abilities and a dramatic romance with the Masked Tuxedo, Sailor Moon delivers on all fronts of its magical premise.

One Piece

The longest-running and most popular anime, One Piece somehow keeps mounting in success. Premiering in 1999, the series is still going strong with over 1,000 episodes. Though definitely daunting for first-time watchers, the tale of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate band of Straw Hats continues to go strong.

The series is so successful that it made it to a live-action version on Netflix and managed to completely bypass the curse following other anime adaptations on the streamer. Netflix’s One Piece has been complimented as a solid companion piece to the original and has been lauded for respecting the source material.

Attack On Titan

In the avid anti-war saga, Attack On Titan took a decade to complete with some of the most intense visuals and harrowing storylines. In a world where humanity is contained behind walls to defend against the monstrous Titans, Eren Yeager has only one goal.

At a young age, he watches the horrifying smiling giants devour his mother, and to get revenge, he aims to join the military and defeat them. Attack On Titan is a high-octane experience that rarely stops its pace. And though it may seem like the story of a hero’s journey, it is actually a cautionary tale about the horrors of war. It has been admittedly controversial, especially following its 2023 end which turned Eren into a villain. But doesn’t war make villains of us all?

Bleach

Remembered as one of The Big Three in shonen circles, this list would not be complete without Bleach. An action series in the vein of Naruto and One Piece, Bleach is a more mystical version of the others. High schooler Ichigo Kurosaki takes on the mantle of being a Soul Reaper, which literally translates into “Death God.” With these powers, he defends innocents against vengeful spirits. The series has captivated audiences and remained a shonen standout.