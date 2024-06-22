Is there a ‘Blue Box’ anime release date?

Romance animes never fail to make me feel like a lonely, single pringle. But at least I can live vicariously through the adorable animated couples. Speaking of which, there’s a new romance anime on the block that’s been making quite a name for itself.

Currently stirring up a storm in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since April 2021, Blue Box is basically every sports rom-com lover’s dream. It’s a shoutout to every one of us who cheered for our high school teams, had that awkward crush, and secretly wished they had the guts to confess. The manga has already amassed an impressive 15 tankōbon volumes as of June 2024. And with a solid 8/10 rating on MyAnimeList, it’s clear I’m not the only one obsessively refreshing the manga page for updates.

Blue Box follows Taiki Inomata, a high school badminton player smitten with Chinatsu Kano, who is also a star basketball player and his upperclassman. Adding to its unique charm, the story steers clear of the typical harem tropes that often dominate this genre. Taiki and Chinatsu confess their love early on, which allows plenty of room for their relationship to develop without the need for fan service. Plus, the sports action is so kinetic and well-drawn that even a couch potato like me can appreciate it.

When will we get to see Blue Box anime on screen?

The Blue Box anime is set to premiere in October 2024. While an exact date hasn’t been announced yet, I’d bet my last dollar it’ll drop in the first or second week of the month, as is tradition with most anime releases. October is a pretty stacked month when it comes to anime releases. With so many new series vying for our attention, it’s in the best interest of the Blue Box team to secure a prime spot early in the month.

The anime boasts an all-star cast and crew, with Yuichiro Yano, known for directing Lupin the 3rd part 5, at the helm, and Yuko Kakihara, of The Apothecary Diaries fame, handling series composition. Miho Tanino, the character designer for Tower of God, will ensure the visuals are stunning. The voice cast features prominent actors such as Reina Ueda, known for her roles as Reze in Chainsaw Man, Cha-Hae in Solo Leveling, and Kanao in Demon Slayer; Shoya Chiba, the voice of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji in Classroom of the Elite; and Akari Kito, who voices Nezuko in Demon Slayer. With a lineup like this, it is hard to have anything but high hopes for the anime adaptation.

