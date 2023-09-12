Why wasn’t there a new ‘Zom 100’ episode this week?

There’s something about zombies that keeps us flocking back to the horror subgenre over and over. Whether it be the overall mood, the idea of navigating a post-apocalyptic world, or a simple love of all things ghoulish – the undead have been increasingly haunting our screens since the ‘60s, for better or worse.

Then came Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a manga-turned-live-action-turned-anime that flipped the zombie apocalypse script on its head. Zom 100’s premise is as simple as it is captivating – what if an undead armageddon was something positive? What if the millions of people around the world stuck in soul-sucking jobs (who may already consider themselves the walking dead), took the opportunity presented by an apocalyptic event to live life to the fullest while they can still draw breath?

In what has been an absolutely golden year for anime, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is one of many series that has captivated fans of the medium, and one that has kept us coming back each and every week. However, those of us who were chomping at the bit for a new episode at the usual time last night were met with disappointment. So, when can we expect an eighth episode of Zom 100?

Zom 100 episode 8 release time

Don’t fret; the wait won’t be long. While a story arc of sorts wrapped up in last week’s episode by way of everyone finally parting ways with Kosugi, there’s still more of Zom 100’s current batch of episodes to come, and soon.

The usual simultaneous weekly release on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix was paused for this week’s episode; but fear not – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will return for its eighth episode this Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:00 am PST. This week’s episode was skipped over in favor of a recap special, but as of next week (bar a real-world apocalypse disrupting the release schedule), it should be business as usual on a weekly basis up until its initial 12-episode run wraps up.