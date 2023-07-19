The summer of anime takes over Netflix’s rankings

Anime has dominated this week’s Netflix Top 10 charts in the international category. Usually, this section is filled with K-dramas among other non-English speaking shows, but with the release of new shows and seasons that fans are excited about, it makes sense why the new results differ to previous weeks.

This week, Record of Ragnarok season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead placed in the top 10 charts for TV shows in the non-English category. This is the third week ththe first of those titles has placed in the rankings, garnering 3 million views and over 18.6 million watched hours. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season secured 5th place, with 2 million views and 1.6 million watched hours. Lastly, Zom 100′s anime debut ranked 9th, with 1.6 million views and 1.3 million watched hours.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was first announced back in January 2023. The manga, written by Alice in Borderland‘s Haro Aso, tells the story of an office worker living life to the fullest during a zombie apocalypse. Meanwhile, the success of Jujutsu Kaisen caught the attention of celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion.

Netflix has a vast library of anime, ranging from popular titles like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop to works produced by Studio Ghibli and directed by Makoto Shinkai. Netflix is one of the few streaming companies that dares to produce live-action adaptations of popular manga series, and they have had mixed success. One of their most successful adaptations is Alice In Borderland, which concluded its second season last year. The streaming company has also announced the first season of the One Piece live-action series, with the manga’s author, Eiichiro Oda, hired as the show’s executive producer.

If you want to watch this week’s top anime series, they are now available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes released weekly.