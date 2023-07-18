What better way to celebrate a new season than with the perfect cosplay? Everyone even slightly familiar with Megan Thee Stallion surely knows how big of an anime fan she is, but in case you missed it, the singer took to TikTok to prove her devotion once more.

Just in time to celebrate the return of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s season two, Stallion used TikTok to show her look transformation into the series’ antagonist, Sakuna. Sporting a pink and brown bob, the “Savage,” singer then added makeup reminiscent of Sakuna’s mysterious facial tattoos, as well as a set of red contacts. To be absolutely honest, if the antagonist looked like her, maybe no one in the Jujutsu world would be against having a vicious curse weighing them down.

In case the reference went over anyone’s head, the rapper stressed her intentions from the get-go, with a caption that even claimed Sakuna as her “bihh.” Even without the caption, however, many fans could’ve easily pinpointed her reference to Jujutsu Kaisen. Since her debut as a rapper, Stallion has shared all of her interests with fans, namely, her love for anime. From visiting Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure exhibits to sporting Demon Slayer nails, Stallion has never shied away from opening up about her favorite shows.

Although all of her previous plugs came at vastly random times and interviews, the TikTok video came at especially perfect timing. Just last week, the new Jujutsu Kaisen season debuted, two years after Jujutsu Kaisen 0 reached the screens, and three years after the anime reached fans on Crunchyroll. Currently, the story is heading to its last legs, with Gege Akutami hilariously despising Gojo and all he stands for.

I’m not entirely sure if Stallion’s read the manga, but in case she’s only following the anime, she’s in it for a ride. Jujutsu Kaisen is available on Crunchyroll.