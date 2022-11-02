Mirko from ‘My Hero Academia’ may love Megan Thee Stallion as much as the rapper loves Mirko

Megan Thee Stallion is a huge anime fan, having expressed a love for a number of different series, with one of her favorites being My Hero Academia. She loves the show so much that she dressed as one of the characters for Halloween this year, Rabbit Hero: Mirko. In a switcheroo, it would seem that Mirko might also enjoy cosplaying as Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans went wild when they saw the rapper had donned the anime character costume, as she went all out with the design and photoshoot, leaving many in the anime community in awe. Now it is the rapper’s turn to feel the love back as one fan posted some drawings of the Rabbit Hero recreating iconic Megan Thee Stallion photos and looks. According to the tweet, the drawings were done by @nstime23, an assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia.

So Kohei Horikoshi’s (Creator of My Hero Academia) assistant, @nstime23 is a fellow hot girl and drew Miruko in similar outfits as our queen @theestallion 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/NluWrNjXGP — Getting Animated Podcast On Hiatus (@gettinganimated) February 12, 2021

The drawings were done some time ago, with evidence that they have been circulating since 2021, and have resurfaced thanks to the artist’s costume choice. Who knows, perhaps Megan Thee Stallion saw these and that is what inspired her to choose this particular character from the series. If she hasn’t seen them yet, fans are sure as hell trying to introduce them to her as they tag her in all the replies beneath this post.

Tagging @theestallion again so that she hopefully sees these works of art!! — ti ko tọ (@DanGanGalaxy) February 16, 2021

It’s great to see this global appreciation for one another’s art, something made possible by social sites like Twitter, the lighter, more positive side of social media as it were. Here fans and celebrities alike can share their admiration for each other and create these fantastic connections allowing cultures and genres to mix to create something fantastic like this, two strong women (one real and the other fictional) strutting their stuff.