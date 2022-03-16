Netflix’s production of a live-action One Piece series is in full motion and the company has reminded fans that franchise creator Eiichiro Oda is a key part of its creation.

In a post to social media, Netflix France explained that Oda has been “very involved” with the live-action adaption of the legendary manga series.

“Just a little reminder than Eiichiro Oda is (very) involved in the One Piece adaption project.”

Juste un petit rappel que Eiichirō Oda est (très) impliqué dans le projet d’adaptation One Piece. 👀 — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) March 15, 2022

Oda was the one to initially announce the project back in 2017. Details of the specifics of the show are few and far between but it will be adopting a portion of the story told by Oda in the One Piece manga since it began in 1997.

Last week fans got a look at new cast members being added to the series. Adding to the main cast members, six new actors were revealed to be playing Koby, Alvida, Helmeppo, Buggy, Arlong, and Garp.

These characters join Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp who were revealed in a cast promo back in December of last year. After the casting was revealed Oda shared his support indicating that he had been a part of the process.

One Piece is the next target for Netflix after their last anime adaption Cowboy Bebop launched in late 2021.

After receiving mixed reviews Netflix has since abandoned their Cowboy Bebop series canceling the show before it received a second season. Given the massive fanbase, One Piece has the Netflix series has a lot to live up to but with Oda involved, things seem to be trending in the right direction.